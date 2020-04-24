New Braunfels City Council will receive a presentation on grant funding for nonprofits and other agencies supporting economically impacted families through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council on Monday will hear details of a community block grant totaling $243,142 as part of disaster assistance offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“It’s funding that will aid in the city’s virus response,” said City Manager Robert Camareno, adding the funding will go toward utility assistance, rent payments and food distribution for qualified applicants, as well as virus testing.

“Those are new programs, but some — including providing working capital for small businesses to retain jobs for low- and moderate-income positions — we’re already doing,” Camareno said.

Details of the program, through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) response under the CARES Act, will be presented by Jennifer Gates, city grants coordinator. Camareno said council could vote to approve the program by the end of May.

“We’ll get some direction from

council ­— such as how they would like to allocate that funding for eligible activities and then begin the application process the next day,” he said.

Applications received by mid-May will be reviewed, with council holding a public hearing on distributing the funding at the May 26 meeting, depending on further directives from HUD.

“We wanted to bring this before council now to initiate the application process as soon as we can so we could release funding as soon as possible,” Camareno said.

Details of the CDBG program will follow Camareno’s update on recent city response efforts. It will review services the city recently resumed, others that might be resumed through a phased approach and the 15-member advisory group assembled by Mayor Barron Casteel and Mayor-Elect Rusty Brockman, which met for the first time Thursday.

“We are certainly waiting on the governor’s order that will provide guidelines, and the next meeting is scheduled Monday,” he said. “We’re also working on assembling another group that will address reopening river parks.”

Also Monday, council will discuss and consider approving:

• Appointments of individuals to the Downtown Board, Reinvestment Zone No. 1 (TIRZ) Board of Directors, New Braunfels Development Authority, Airport Advisory Board, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, Watershed Advisory Committee and Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board.

• Contracts with Terrill & Waldrop to represent the city in two legal actions; A job order contract with Seidel Construction and appropriate budget amendment to restore walls around the downtown restroom facility; a task order to improve New Braunfels Utilities’ Headwaters at the Comal property and provide temporary quarters for Fire Station No. 3 staff and equipment during the construction of a new fire station.

• The second and final readings of ordinances amending zoning codes defining special use permits and rules overseeing landscaping, tree preservation, public trees and screening; rezoning of properties addressed at 2272 Farm-to-Market Road 1044 and 80 acres southeast of the 700 block of Saengerhalle Road; restricting parking on Comal Avenue near Lindheimer Plaza.

• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances rezoning properties located on the north side of N. Conrads Lane between Black Cloud Drive and Union Pacific Railroad; rezoning and special use permits for a short-term rental at 274 E. Zink Street and to allow recorded outdoor music through overhead speakers at a property addressed at 1440 N. Walnut Avenue.

Tune in several ways

Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. and will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.

To access Monday’s meeting through Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/95241819272; or call 888-475-4499 with ID No. 95241819272. Citizens’ comments should be emailed to CitizenComments@nbtexas.org, or leave voicemail at 830-221-4299, or submit the form at www.nbtexas.org/comment. Comments will be distributed to the City Council.