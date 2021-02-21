Students in New Braunfels and Comal ISD schools won't head back to class Monday as both districts work on recovering from last week's winter storms.
The winter weather, which caused rolling electrical blackouts and water outages, kept both districts closed last week, and both said they would use Monday to try and get things back in order.
Some of the campuses were facing the same types of problems homeowners were dealing with over the weekend.
"We are continuing to address repairs and cleanup of campuses due to water line leaks from this week's winter storm," NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba wrote to parents. "As pipes have thawed and water systems are coming back online, we continue to find additional issues."
Moczygemba said the day won't have to be made up at the end of the year because of additional minutes which have been added to the school day as part of COVID-19 closures.
"Our thoughts are with you as you continue to get your own households back in working order," he said.
It was much the same story with Comal ISD where Superintendent Andrew Kim said the district was seeing "additional leaks and headaches created by this week’s weather event."
"In some ways, schools are much like your home, more issues may be uncovered with each new day," Kim wrote in a letter to parents.
Both districts will use Monday as a student holiday and a staff workday.
"This will give our teachers some time to come to school on Monday, take inventory of their classroom, assess technology and other tools they rely on every day, and take care of their home away from home," Kim said.
Comal ISD is also canceling the early release it had scheduled for Wednesday.
Kim said the most significant damage to its campuses came at Specht Elementary in San Antonio.
"Our maintenance team has been working tirelessly over the last few days to inspect every corner of each campus," Kim said. "They will work through the weekend to continue to address plumbing, HVAC and other issues at each campus. I appreciate your patience as we continue to work through the problems caused by this extraordinary winter storm."
