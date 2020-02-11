As grief counselors tended to Canyon High School students mourning the death of 16-year-old Gabrielle Barrera, New Braunfels police on Monday had no additional details on her shooting.
Barrera was killed Saturday night, allegedly shot by her brother, 17-year-old Zachary Barrera — also a student at Canyon High School — who has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police said Gabrielle Barrera suffered a fatal gunshot wound from a handgun fired by her brother.
“At this point, the investigation is still ongoing,” David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said Monday afternoon. “Detectives continue to collect evidence and pursue angles in the case, and that process is ongoing.”
Police and fire responders were called to a home in the 600 block of Sumner Circle, off Farm-to-Market Road 1101, for a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Gabrielle’s lifeless body was found inside the residence, which was home to both siblings, police said.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James Walker pronounced her dead and ordered an autopsy. Ferguson said police investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses for several hours before they arrested Zachary Barrera and transported him to Comal County Jail early Sunday morning. He remained there under $250,000 bond Monday afternoon.
Firearm questions
Ferguson said answers to other questions — such as who owned the gun, where it was purchased, others in the home at the time — are part of the investigation.
“The NBPD does not comment on specific evidence that has been collected in any ongoing investigation,” he said. “Questions pertaining to the gun or any other evidence that may or may not have been collected can’t be disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.”
School mourns
Gabrielle Barrera was an 11th-grade student at Canyon High School, where her brother is currently a senior.
Casey Whittle, school principal, extended sympathy to the Barrera family from faculty and staffers in a letter to parents Sunday afternoon.
Steve Stanford, Comal Independent School District, executive communications director, said 18 counselors were at the school Monday, including nine brought in from other district campuses.
Stanford said he didn’t know of any memorial plans in the works for Gabrielle Barrera, a musical theater student. He said counselors will remain at the Canyon campus, as needed, for at least the next several days.
