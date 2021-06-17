Former New Braunfels City Councilmember George Green said the federal government’s designation of Juneteenth as a national holiday gives new meaning to this year’s celebration.
“For the first time in nearly 40 years, Congress has moved to establish a new national holiday, this time for Juneteenth, and just in time for Saturday’s 156th anniversary of the day which marks the last African American slaves being freed in Texas in the wake of the Civil War,” Green said on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden signed legislation into law Thursday, making Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden. It will be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
The city’s fifth annual Juneteenth Jubilee will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Rivers Den Resort, 388 St. Mary Street in New Braunfels.
Green is again co-sponsoring the event, which will feature music, a guest speaker and a luncheon featuring Rudy’s BBQ, Blue Bell Ice Cream and more.
Locals Jesse Lekwuwa, Dymond Crews (aka DymxPiece) and Sam Watson will perform during the event, which will feature Rev. Dr. Terrance J. McClain, administrative pastor at New Life Fellowship Church in Seguin and a professor at Texas State University in San Marcos, as featured speaker.
Co-sponsors Stars & Stripes Dive-In Theatre and Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts will be handing out free tickets to their venues. Other sponsors include Arlans’ Grocery Market, Blue Bell Creameries, the Seguin NAACP, RE/MAX River Cities, and Rivers Den Resort owner Mark Anthony.
Members of churches and Black organizations in Seguin and San Antonio as well as New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman are also expected to attend. There is a $20 parking fee for this year’s event. For more, call Green at 830-730-3559.
Juneteenth is already a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which is the human resources office for the federal government, tweeted Thursday that most federal employees will observe the new holiday — Juneteenth National Independence Day — on Friday since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, speaking next to a large poster of a Black man whose back bore massive scarring from being whipped, said she would be in Galveston on Saturday to celebrate along with Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
