Comal County Commissioners took no action on issuing a burn ban on Thursday.
County Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, was short of the 500-point threshold that usually invokes burn bans in unincorporated county areas.
Each 100 points of the KBDI is roughly equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth. Comal County’s KBDI – the mean between the highest (552) and lowest (414) readings – was 481 on Thursday.
“It’s averaging around 10 points per day,” Klabunde said. “Normally, we would put on a ban when it reaches around 490 and looks like it will be 500 by the next day. But right now, that could come Saturday or even next Wednesday – we just don’t know.”
The last burn ban in unincorporated county areas was issued Dec. 6, 2019 and lifted Jan. 17.
“We didn’t want to call a burn ban and have everyone think it will affect fireworks,” he said. “Burn bans don’t affect fireworks by state law. We’re not having a huge amount of grass fires right now, so we figured it would be best to wait.”
Klabunde said the measure is on next Thursday’s commissioners court agenda and will likely win approval if significant rains don’t come before then.
“We’re just waiting to see where the numbers go,” Klabunde added.
Also Thursday, commissioners accepted a $750 donation benefiting the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 program from new resident Markos Pappas and his family. Sheriff Mark Reynolds thanked Pappas for the donation and presented certificates to his two young sons, designating them as CCSO honorary officers for the day.
At the request of the Comal County Historical Commission, commissioners delayed approving a professional services agreement with HHM & Associates, Inc. for services in Main Plaza’s nomination to the U.S. Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, and a proposed amendment to the county’s Texas Historical Commission local government grant contract.
Commissioners approved nominating former New Braunfels City Manager Mike Morrison to represent the county on the Texas Water Development Board’s Regional Flood Planning Group.
Precinct 3 Commissioners Kevin Webb said Morrison volunteered to serve on the board, one of several that will compile a statewide flood plan by 2024.
“He has a lot of experience from having worked on water boards before,” Webb said.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
•Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills subdivision.
•An easement agreement with New Braunfels Utilities to install utility connections for portable buildings housing CCSO operations during upcoming renovations.
•Various agreements to continue medical, dental and other employee benefit services for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
•Reclassifications of two positions and a line-item budget transfer of equipment and other costs incurred by the Criminal District Attorney’s office; line-item budget transfers for purchases of protective jackets by the sheriff’s office; patrol rifles and a body camera for the Precinct 1 constable’s office, and a office chair for the human resources department.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
