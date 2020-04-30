Police engaged in a high-speed chase through the city and through San Marcos finally corralled a 28-year-old San Antonio woman suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers received a call from San Antonio police around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, alerting them to a stolen pickup truck heading into the city.
“SAPD said a white Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen, along with the truck owner’s handgun, and the vehicle would soon be entering New Braunfels city limits,” Ferguson said.
NBPD officers spotted the vehicle driving northbound on Interstate 35 near Farm-to-Market Road 306. They attempted a traffic stop, but the female driver refused to stop the vehicle, which sped north before pulling onto the shoulder near Watson Lane, Ferguson said.
“A felony traffic stop began and despite repeated commands to exit the vehicle, the driver refused,” he said. “Eventually she sped away from officers, once again heading northbound at a high rate of speed.”
A New Braunfels man saw the episode unfold from the northbound frontage lanes near Exit 194 (Watson Lane), where he said officers from a half-dozen NBPD units – occupying two of the three northbound lanes – had weapons drawn while trying to coax the driver out of the truck.
“I was about 50 feet away,” said the man, who didn’t want to be identified. “It looked like the cop car behind it was trying to get up to it when it all of a sudden it took off.”
Ferguson said the pursuit continued north on the interstate through San Marcos to Exit 213 just south of Kyle, where an NBPD unit successfully used a PIT maneuver to halt the truck on the highway shoulder. Officers attempted another felony stop, with the driver again refusing to exit the vehicle.
“That led to the use of a department-issued less lethal weapon, specifically a direct impact foam round fired from a 40mm rifle,” Ferguson said. “This less lethal alternative is specifically designed to incapacitate without causing serious bodily injury.”
The round subdued 28-year old Rachel Ann Vaquera of San Antonio, “who surrendered immediately,” Ferguson said. He said neither Vaquera, who was taken to a New Braunfels-area hospital, police officers nor members of the public were injured during the pursuit and arrest.
After being medically cleared, Vaquera was transported to Comal County Jail where she was booked on charges alleging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Bond had not been set late Thursday afternoon; additional charges could be pending, Ferguson said.
“NBPD would like to thank the San Antonio Police Department, San Marcos Police Department, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and the Buda Police Department for their help during this pursuit,” Ferguson said.
