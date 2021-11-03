Comal County’s Public Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster vaccines to eligible residents.
Public Health offers the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and those interested in receiving a booster must make an appointment.
Residents eligible to receive the booster include Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who received both shots at least six months ago and meet the following criteria:
- Anyone 65 and older.
- All adults aged 18 to 64 who have cancer, dementia, diabetes, heart disease, HIV, neurological conditions, Down syndrome, mental health disorders, smoking, substance abuse, obesity, tuberculosis and other medical conditions that increase their likelihood of complications from COVID-19.
- Anyone 18 or older who lives or works in a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, prison or other congregate setting.
- Front-line personnel 18 or older who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their job, including first responders, teachers, supermarket staff and mass transit employees.
Public Health continues to administer initial Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone 12 years old and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
According to state data, 72.92% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Wednesday, with 64.75% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 66.1% and 58.94%, respectively.
The statewide rates, respectively, stand at 73.94% and 64.36%.
Local pharmacies are also offering COVID-19 booster shots.
Walgreens is offering eligible individuals the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in stores nationwide following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available at all H-E-B Pharmacy locations and Walmart Pharmacy locations.
In the case of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a single booster shot can be administered starting two months after a patient’s single dose to individuals 18 years of age and older.
CVS Pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer booster.
According to the CDC, eligible individuals can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
“These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky in a statement. “The evidence shows that all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States are safe – as demonstrated by the over 400 million vaccine doses already given. And, they are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating delta variant.”
The vast majority of the nearly 190 million Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have received the Pfizer or Moderna options, while about 15 million have received the J&J vaccine.
Residents should consult with the pharmacy’s websites for eligibility and appointment information or with the primary health care provider for availability.
Texas to receive more than 1.3 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine
The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the CDC to ship Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.
State health officials expect the CDC to deliver 1,010,700 doses of the vaccine to Texas vaccine providers and 349,200 doses will be delivered to pharmacies in the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11.
More than 400,000 doses of vaccine have already arrived and delivery of the full amount will continue through the next week.
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the pediatric vaccine on Friday.
There are about 2.9 million children ages 5 to 11 in Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
