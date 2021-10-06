The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting New Braunfels area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 9 at the Landa Park Dance Slab in New Braunfels.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease, a leading cause of death in the United States.
The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” said Christina Higgs, Walk manager. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”
Registration begins at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony is slated for 9 a.m., and the Walk is scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m.
While plans are moving forward to host the New Braunfels Walk in person, event organizers said the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities.
All in-person events will implement safety protocols, including physical distancing, contactless registration and hand-sanitizing stations.
The Association will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure the event adheres to recommendations and is safe for attendees.
Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, organizers ask that all event attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area.
Masks will be available on-site.
For those who prefer, a Walk from Home option will offer Walk-day experiences through the website and mobile app.
“We are watching all of the COVID news,” Higgs said. “And we will be complying with CDC and county health guidelines.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Texas alone, more than 400,000 people live with the disease and there are well over one million usually unpaid caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
