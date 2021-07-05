More than 17,000 property owners filed protests over Comal Appraisal District’s 2021 assessments of residential and commercial properties.
Last month the CAD, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties used by 32 taxing jurisdictions, forecasted 2021 Comal County property values will rise between 14% and 19%, based on assessments performed Jan. 1, 2021. Owners had until May 17 to file protests, and protest hearings are well underway, Chief Appraiser Rufino Lozano said.
“Currently we have 9,080 cases that are still open, and out of those we have 3,950 that still need to be scheduled,” Lozano said.
Municipalities, school districts, county governments, emergency service districts and other entities use CAD assessed values to determine 2021 tax rates and 2022 budgets. Comal County’s Tax Office, which collects property taxes for 21 entities, uses the values to calculate effective and rollback tax rates for the city of New Braunfels, Comal County, and the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts.
CAD values also determine rates set by all or portions of the cities of Bulverde, Fair Oaks Ranch, Garden Ridge, Spring Branch, Schertz and Selma; Comal County emergency services districts; Johnson Ranch and Meyer Ranch municipal utility districts, and Boerne and Wimberley ISDs.
COVID-19 delayed mailings of notices to approximately 96,000 property owners with 105,440 accounts, which were finally completed May 5. Protests are initially reviewed and in some cases settled by CAD staffers. Others advance to the citizen-based Comal County Appraisal Review Board (CAD), which makes final determinations.
The CAD began hearing protest cases even before the May deadline, and hopes to hear all of them before certifying final values later this month. Lozano said the total protests were slightly higher than the 16,000 received last year but under the 18,000 he had projected this year.
The CAD sent out 76,080 notices on 101,467 properties in 2020, compared to 85,923 notices on 99,094 parcels in 2019. Preliminary estimates of overall county values were set at $30.322 billion for 2020, with values in most jurisdictions increasing between 16% and 20%.
Protests included 5,280 residential, 2,480 commercial and 5,001 owners of vacant and other kinds of properties. In 2019, protests included 7,847 residential, 2,616 commercial and 4,508 miscellaneous holdings.
Informal and formal appeals are conducted in person at the CAD office at 900 South Seguin Ave., which can include presentations by agents and filings of affidavits. The CAD utilizes a teleconferencing video system and Telephonic Conference Call (TCC) services.
“I would say we’re getting 75% to 80% of them done through (video and phone), with the rest going to the ARB,” Lozano said. “Of the 20% of the cases going before the ARB, about 60% are getting some relief when it comes to valuations – not as much as what some were hoping for, but at least some relief.”
A record 16,069 protests were filed against 2020 assessments, leading to relief in 2,737 of 4,277 cases heard by the ARB, the last stop before protests reach district courts. In 2019 the ARB scheduled 3,014 hearings that led to valuation reductions for 616 residential, 177 commercial and 276 owners of other properties. Another 1,648 failed to appear for hearings, which led to reductions in 35.47% of the cases protested.
While the number of CAD staffers available to hear cases has increased, from 22 to 25, no-shows remain problematic.
“We urge them to keep their hearing dates,” Lozano said, indicating just last week 50% of those scheduled — the CAD schedules 140 cases daily — didn’t show up for their hearings.
“People can still file late protests, but they have to show good cause, such as letters saying why they are filing late,” Lozano said. “Even after that, they can file a Chapter 25 report, claiming a clerical error or their values increased by more than one-third, all the way up until before the Feb. 1, 2022 property tax deadline.”
The final 2021 CAD numbers will become official after the ARB finishes all appeals, hopefully sometime in late July. The CAD is set to release certified tax rolls by July 25.
“We’re hoping to meet that timeframe,” said Lozano, who welcomes those with questions about their property values to visit links at the appraisal district’s website, www.comalad.org or email to comalad@co.comal.tx.us.
“We will try to answer their questions as quickly as we can,” he said. “The more information they could send via email would be the best way.”
