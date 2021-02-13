New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.