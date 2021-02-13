For the first time since Jan. 29, residents in unincorporated Comal County areas can resume outdoor burning throughout Comal County.
County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the burn ban after the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) fell below the 500-point threshold that typically triggers countywide burn bans.
The KBDI gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties; every 100 points are equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
Rains throughout the county Thursday into Friday reduced its KBDI average from 527 on Friday to 480 by 10 a.m. Saturday. It is unclear if the order lifting the ban is an indefinite or temporary measure.
When commissioners approved the current burn ban Jan. 28, it gave Krause authority to suspend the measure for 48 hours if county areas receive measureable brief precipitation. Some county areas remain above the KBDI threshold, which measured a high of 568 on Saturday.
County officials were unavailable for comment Saturday.
For more, visit the county fire marshal’s webpage at mycomalcounty.com/Fire_Marshal.htm, or facebook.com/ComalCountyFireMarshalsOffice.
