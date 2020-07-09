Q: I’m starting to feel depressed and anxious about the pandemic. How can I get help?
A: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories. Stress, anxiety and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
The Crisis Center of Comal County operates a 24/7 on-call crisis responder, 24-hour crisis hotline staffed by trained advocates. Advocates respond to clients in crisis to provide support and referrals and accompany clients to medical, legal or criminal service providers. Call 1-800-434-8013.
Q: What should I do with an employee that has been exposed to the coronavirus disease but has no symptoms?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the employee’s temperature and assessing symptoms before starting work. If an employee becomes sick during the day, send them home immediately. Test the use of face masks to ensure they do not interfere with workflow. Increase air exchange in the building. Increase the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces.
Q: Which individuals are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 in the workplace?
A: The CDC says it’s important to keep in mind that some workers are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. These workers include individuals over age 65 and those with underlying medical conditions. Such underlying conditions include, but are not limited to, chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, hypertension, severe heart conditions, weakened immunity, severe obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease that requires dialysis.
