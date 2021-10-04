The Braunfels Foundation Trust and a full room of family members, residents, supporters and well-wishers honored a trio of Living Legends with a long list of contributions to the New Braunfels community — Atanacio “Nacho” Campos, Ramiro “Ray” Martinez and Jim Streety — during a luncheon at the McKenna Events Center on Monday.
The Living Legends of New Braunfels annual event is part of a fundraising effort allowing the Foundation Trust and the Baron and Baroness members of the Trust to award thousands of dollars in “First Step Career Vocational/ Technical” scholarships to graduating seniors in the area who are seeking certification in a high-demand vocational or technical career, or a two-year associates degree for an entry-level job in a high demand vocational or technical career.
The men were each presented with a custom statuette, and their name will be engraved on the Living Legends of New Braunfels Fountain, located at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
First to be recognized was Campos, who was born on Good Friday, April 15, 1949, in New Braunfels into a family who valued family, education, hard work and service.
His father, Victor, served in World War II and later as New Braunfels’ first Hispanic police officer. Victor and his mother, Victoria, were uncompromising about education, explaining to their children that without it, one’s career options are limited.
After graduating from New Braunfels High School, Campos, armed with a scholarship and a work grant, left for junior college at Schreiner Military Institute in Kerrville.
After graduating with an associate degree from Schreiner, Campos left for the University of Texas at Austin and completed his undergraduate work there with a bachelor’s degree in history.
Interested in the law since the fourth grade, Campos was accepted into law school at the University of Texas. In 1979, after passing the bar exam, he earned a license to practice law and completed a master’s degree in history at the same time.
Campos is well-known for the 20 years he served as a trustee on the board of the New Braunfels Utilities. When he retired from NBU in 2020, he had served as president and vice president; served on the Budget Committee, the GBRA Technical Committee, Governance Committee, Legislative Committee Personnel Policy Committee and Facilities Master Plan Committee.
In 2020, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce honored him with Honors Hall Recognition for his extraordinary civic contributions.
Addressing the luncheon attendees, Campos said he was “humbled and somewhat embarrassed” with all the attention on his accomplishments.
“The culture in this community has crystallized to the extent that we now all want to volunteer and work,” Campos said. “It’s amazing to me when I travel to conferences when people would say, ‘What is it you people do in New Braunfels to get people to get on boards and committees?’ We fight to get on boards and committees because it’s important. We want New Braunfels to be the kind of place that everybody wishes to go.
The next honoree was Ramiro “Ray” Martinez, a third-generation Texan whose family made their living farming the plains of west Texas. The third of five children, Martinez graduated from Rotan High School.
His older brother, Gilbert, urged him to join him in Austin after graduation, so Ray left the farm and enrolled at the University of Texas.
Martinez left school and joined the Army, where he was trained as a combat medic serving out his three-year commitment in Germany.
Nicknamed the “Mayor of the Hofbrau Haus” for the time spent in that establishment, Martinez could not have possibly imagined that he would one day call another German community home.
Martinez was awarded the Austin Police Department Medal of Valor, named the Peace Officer of the Year by the National Police Officers Association and was honored by the National Rifle Association for his heroism on Aug. 1, 1966.
On that day, Martinez, along with other officers and one civilian, stormed the University of Texas Tower where architecture student Charles Whitman had barricaded himself, ending a shooting spree that killed 16 people — including Whitman’s wife and mother in separate incidents — and wounded 33.
In 1968, Martinez left the Austin Police Department and was accepted as a Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics agent. In 1973, he applied for and was accepted into the Texas Rangers — one of only three Hispanic Rangers.
In 1978, Martinez was transferred to New Braunfels from his duty station in Laredo, and New Braunfels became home to “Ranger Ray.”
A Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce member, Martinez earned his Blue Coat and Life Membership. He has served as the chair of and is an active member of the Retirees Are Progressive Council and the Military Affairs Committee. In 2002, he was awarded the Chamber’s Chair of the Board Award for Community Service and, in 2007 was inducted into the Chamber’s Honors Hall.
In 2018, Martinez was recognized as a Pillar of the Community by the Herald Zeitung.
He is a Senior Opa in the Wurstfest Association and has served as president of the Texas Rangers Association and as a director of both the Ranger Association and Foundation.
Martinez said it was a “deep and great honor” to be selected as a Living Legend.
“I’ve been here 43 years and 40 years ago, I went to a city council meeting, and people were hollering, ‘Keep the auslanders out. Close the gates.’ I’m glad that the gate was open, and I snuck in. I found out why people love New Braunfels — because it is a place where people are induced to participate to keep this city continuing to be the great city it is through their endeavors and volunteerism. But I attribute a lot of this to three things: my faith, my family and my friends.”
Jim Streety’s high school football career is the stuff of legends.
He has been inducted into almost every possible Hall of Fame, including the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. He even has a football field named in his honor.
After graduating from Smiley High School, Streety attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and majored in accounting until the lure of coaching finally caught him. He graduated from SWTSU with a degree in Education and finished one year of graduate school when in 1967, he got a coaching job at San Marcos Junior High School.
In 1970, an opportunity came along to coach down the road at New Braunfels High School. Streety started out as an assistant in football, basketball, and track until a short four years later when he became head football coach and athletic director.
During Streety’s 17 seasons at New Braunfels, the Unicorns boasted 10 playoff teams, four semi-final teams, and a record of 149 wins, 45 losses and two ties.
In 1991, Northeast ISD offered Streety the job of head football coach and athletic coordinator at Madison High School in San Antonio.
Twenty-three years later, with 17 playoff appearances — including 10 quarterfinalist and three semi-finalist teams — on his resume, Streety returned to New Braunfels ISD as athletic director.
Other achievements include serving as the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association and as a member and past director of the Texas High School Coaches Association Education Foundation. Streety has waited tables to raise money for Communities in Schools and glided across the floor at the Dancing with the Stars fundraiser for Christian Youth Theatre.
He served on the board of Habitat for Humanity and volunteered for the Food Bank. He is a deacon at Oakwood Baptist Church and a member of the nonprofit Wurstfest Association. Just last year, he was inducted in the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Hall of Honor.
After giving the luncheon crowd a Heisman Trophy-style stiff-arm pose with the Living Legend award under his right arm, Streety addressed attendees, stating he was “truly humbled but very proud to be placed in the company of” past Living Legend honorees who have passed on.
“When you love what you do and you have a purpose, it’s not really work,” Streety said. “I’ve been truly blessed in my life, and I want to make sure I use up everything that God has given me and blessed me with. When I’m gone, I’m hoping people will look at me and say, ‘Damn, ol’ Streety looks bad. He’s just worn out. He must have used it all up.’”
To qualify as a Living Legend, individuals must have made “a significant contribution” to the immediate area, state or nation, must reside in the area and be widely known for making a difference through certain and well-known accomplishments.
The Braunfels Foundation Trust is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization founded after the devastating flood of 1972. The people of Braunfels, Germany, presented a monetary gift of $1,500 as seed money.
The purpose for which the Foundation Trust was created was the advancement of education and science, the lessening of the burdens of government, the combating of community deterioration and the social welfare in the greater New Braunfels area.
