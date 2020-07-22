Comal County's COVID-19 deaths climbed to 43 Wednesday morning, as the county added six more to the total. The county also added 57 new cases and said 74 residents are now hospitalized with the disease — an increase of seven.
The latest deaths all have connections to residential care facilities.
A man in his 80s died July 11 at Sodalis Senior Living in New Braunfels, but his death wasn't reported to the county's Office of Public Health until Tuesday.
Two women, one in her 70s and another in her 80s, died Thursday at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels. A woman in her 60s died there on Friday.
A man in his 90s died Friday at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels and a woman in her 70s from Kirkwood Manor died Tuesday in a New Braunfels hospital.
Many of Comal County's COVID-19 deaths have come this month and have connections to long-term care facilities.
Eleven residents of Kirkwood Manor and six residents of Colonial Manor have died since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Heights of Bulverde has reported eight deaths, and Sodalis Senior Living, River Gardens and Legend Oaks have each reported one death.
The county and city of New Braunfels have been working together to make personal protective equipment and other resources available to the facilities.
"The county is arranging testing for nursing homes that request it and pushing PPE to every nursing home in the county on a near-daily basis," said Comal County Public Information Officer Paul Anthony. "We’re also working with the state to get epidemiologists to hard-hit facilities to review their operations and make recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19."
Hospitalizations
Seventy-four Comal County residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of seven from Tuesday's report. After a decline on Friday, the county has had 15 more patients be hospitalized over the weekend through the start of the week.
Hospitals in Comal County are caring for 53 COVID-19 patients with 18 in intensive care beds and eight on ventilators. That's a decline from 57 on Tuesday with one less ventilator being used.
Not all county patients are in Comal County hospitals, and not all patients in local hospitals are Comal County residents, health officials said.
New cases, more recoveries
Of the 57 newly reported cases, 26 are confirmed and 31 are probable. Thirty-eight of those are New Braunfels-area residents, 12 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, five live south of Canyon Lake, and two are from the Garden Ridge area. Twelve are younger than 30, 20 are in their 30s or 40s, 16 are in their 50s or 60s, and nine are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 18.34%, up from 18.08% on Tuesday and 16.05% one week ago.
Anthony said that steps taken to slow the spread of the virus will take time to start showing up in the county's data.
“Looking at COVID-19 case data is like looking into the past. Because of the incubation period of the virus, we see lags of as long as two weeks between the transmission date and when a positive case enters our data," he said. "So the numbers we report today are cases that began as long ago as early July, and that means measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus also need two weeks or more before their effects start showing up in the numbers, especially if the virus was spreading rapidly and widely before those measures were put in place.”
The county also confirmed 130 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 706. With 43 deaths, the county now has 1,055 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases — a decline of 79 from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 9,837 tests conducted with 1,406 confirmed cases and 398 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.