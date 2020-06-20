Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed above 7 percent on Saturday as the county added 40 new confirmed cases of the disease and eight more probable. Three more patients are now hospitalized.
The positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result – is now 7.11%, up from 6.27% on Friday and 4.77% one week ago. It marks the highest rate the county has seen since April 23. The county now has an overall total of 346 cases.
Of the 48 newly reported cases, 44 of them are from New Braunfels area, two are Bulverde/Spring Branch-area residents, one lives in the Schertz area, and one lives south of Canyon Lake. Ages range from under 18 to their 60s.
The county also confirmed nine more recoveries for a total of 166. With seven deaths, the county now has 173 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. The three additional hospitalizations brings the total to eight.
As of Saturday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 4,869 tests conducted with 280 confirmed cases and 66 probable cases.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
A positive quick-result antigen test
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
Testing
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.