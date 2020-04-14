Like most area nonprofits, Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels had to invent a new way to revamp a major fundraiser after COVID-19 canceled its annual Bed Race on Saturday.

“We had to switch gears and pivot,” Executive Director Sarah Dixon said. “We just decided to call it something different.”

Dixon wouldn’t readily admit her idea led to the creation of Family Promise’s first-ever No-Show Gala, which will deliver gourmet meals nightly between 4-8 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 18, and running through Saturday, April 25.

“The No-Show Gala is a play on the fact that most fundraisers are events you actually have to attend,” she said. “Not this time — your ticket gets a gourmet meal from Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater delivered right to your door.”

Family Promise helps families meet housing needs In New Braunfels, homelessness does not always look the way one might think it does.

Many families already on the brink of homelessness before the coronavirus panic now face sliding off the cliff — which is why they need help more than ever.

“We felt there was a greater need that’s already here,” Dixon said of Family Promise, which enlists case workers, volunteers and area churches in helping them turn their lives around.

“As you can imagine, the economic impact of the coronavirus on the low-income families we serve has been difficult,” Dixon said. “Between reduced hours, job losses and school closures, our families are struggling to stay afloat.”

Since 2013, Family Promise has made a difference for local families with children experiencing homelessness. It helps them secure work, affordable housing and reliable transportation in their transitions toward independence.

It has provided services for 77 families (238 individuals), housing for 50 families and vehicles for 20 families. Seventy-two percent of Family Promise families graduate from its program.

“Graduate means they have met all of the goals that we set together, which includes child care, budgeting, savings, a transportation plan, and affordable, stable housing,” Dixon said. “Case managers help arrange community resources, such as food banks, counseling or help with utility bills, and monitors with follow-up services for a year.”

Family Promise’s Bed Race enlists businesses, churches and other organizations in a fun-filled fundraiser featuring teams that design, construct and race wheeled beds. Last year the event, co-sponsored by Christian Brothers Automotive, raised about $45,000, Dixon said.

Dixon said The No-Show Gala lets folks “stay in the safety of your home and enjoy a delicious dinner in our name,” she said. “All funds raised will go toward emergency funding for our shelter families.”

Dinner tickets can be purchased individually (one meal for $60, two for $100 or four for $150) and offer three choices: An eight-ounce Filet mignon topped with béarnaise sauce, sweet potato puree and roasted seasonal vegetables; A roasted chicken breast, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, mint aioli; A vegetable plate featuring coconut rice, crispy Brussels sprouts, French green beans with pineapple Chile sauce.

“Once you purchase tickets we will email you back with sign-up forms to pick your meals schedule delivery dates, times and locations,” Dixon said, adding all are welcome to gift dinners to others “as long as they provide the recipient’s address.”

Ticketholders should arrange meals and deliveries following social distancing protocols at least a day ahead.

Top sponsors include The GVTC Foundation; The McKenna Foundation; Bluebonnet Motors; New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung; Hierholzer Engineering; TIPHER (The Institute for Public Health and Education Research) and Carlos Campos, M.D.; Kathy Mulholland; Baskin Robbins, Right Angle Inspection LLC.

“We really appreciate them for being willing to flex from the Bed Race to the No-Show Gala — and we think everyone is going to have a fun time,” said Dixon, who has tentatively scheduled a presentation on Family Promise and special event activities for 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We really want to thank everyone in advance — this could wind up being something we’ll continue,” Dixon said. “The Bed Race will return, and hopefully we’ll be able to schedule the No-Show Gala for another part in the year.”

For more information or purchase tickets, visit fpgnb.org/events or call 830-214-0024.