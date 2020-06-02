Comal County Commissioners will approve a 16th change order for finishing touches on the Landa Building during their weekly meeting Thursday.
SpawGlass Contractors, overseeing the county’s downtown office renovations, submitted a change order with seven measures associated with completing the $14.7 million Landa Building revision.
County offices began moving into the finished facility a few weeks ago. It is temporarily housing several county departments from the Courthouse Annex, which was slated to begin its year-long $11.32 million renovation this week.
Commissioners will consider approving line-items totaling $67,597 — for woodwork, electrical work and sally port gate machinery — and subtracted from county ($44,474) and contractor ($23,123) contingency.
Commissioners will hear from public health officials on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. After receiving citizen comments and reports from department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, they will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Cypress Cove subdivisions.
• Appointments of two officials to replace departed members on the county’s facilities workgroup, which plans for and monitors county building maintenance and equipment.
• A revised lease agreement for the Devils Hill wireless communications tower in Bulverde, part of the Comal County Wide Radio System Project.
•A federal grant application for bulletproof vests for law enforcement officers in the four county constable’s offices, sheriff’s office and fire marshal’s office.
•Line-item 2020 budget transfers for road and bridge department non-capital and capital equipment; facility maintenance costs and training for the rest of the year.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
