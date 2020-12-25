Comal County reported 59 local residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday morning, up 13 patients from Wednesday’s report.
The county also added additional 79 cases of the disease, pushing the county past the 6,000 case mark. Six of those cases are confirmed and the other 73 are probable.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, there have been 6,009 cases of COVID-19 reported in county residents with 5,067 of those patients recovered — an increase of 68 from Wednesday’s report.
Of the 59 county residents in the hospital, 28 of them are older than 70. Five of them are in their 30s, six are in their 40s, 13 are in their 50s, seven are in their 60s, 21 are in their 70s and seven are older than 80.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 67 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from the 70 reported on Wednesday. Fifteen of those patients are in intensive care with 11 on ventilators. Those hospitals are caring for county and out-of-county patients and some Comal County residents could be hospitalized outside the area.
There have been 146 county deaths since the start of the pandemic, with many of those coming in the summer months after outbreaks hit local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Deaths have started to climb again in recent weeks as cases and hospitalizations have also risen, with the county adding five deaths to its data on Tuesday.
Officials said that three of those deaths were connected with a long-term care facility, but declined to specify which facility.
During the summer spike county officials released breakdowns of cases and deaths by facility and the county said that could resume if the numbers continued to rise.
Only one of those facilities, EdenHill Communities, talked publicly last week about having cases of the virus, but didn’t release any numbers.
“Individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and are being cared for by a dedicated team of professionals wearing full personal protective equipment,” the statement from Terry Jackson, director of independent living, and CEO Wendy Carpenter read.
The county reported a seven-day molecular positivity rate of 40.46% and a seven-day antigen positivity rate of 22.43% The state recently split the positivity rate in half to account for the difference between the more accurate molecular tests and the quicker, but less reliable antigen tests.
Vaccinations
There was some good COVID-19 news this week, as officials from local hospitals said that some of their staffs and some first responders began receiving vaccination shots.
There have been two vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States, with more than 1 million Americans now having had the first round of two vaccination shots.
With the holiday and county closures, no new virus updates from Comal County are expected until Tuesday.
