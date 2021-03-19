New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to discuss and consider a measure that would restrict through truck traffic on streets near the intersection of I-35 and state Highway 46.
City officials said they received residents’ request to restrict through truck traffic on Lake Front Avenue between the I-35 frontage road and Freiheit Road and Freiheit Road between Lake Front Avenue and state Highway 46.
City engineering staff have completed and plan to present a traffic study to council members, including a site investigation, multiple observation periods of data collecting and a review of the crash history in the study area.
The Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board unanimously recommended creating through truck traffic restrictions at their meeting on Feb. 11.
The meeting will also include presentation of the 2020 Achievement of
Excellence in Libraries Award to the New Braunfels Public Library and recognition of retiree Jose Munoz.
Council members will also present a proclamation recognizing Theatre in Our Schools Month.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
Consider a contract with Imperium Public Affairs to coordinate legislative support services during the 2021 legislature.
Consider a resolution consenting to the addition of certain land into Comal County Water Improvement District No. 1A (Veramendi)
Discuss and consider naming new park property Timmermann Park.
Consider the purchase of three prefabricated restroom-concession buildings from Restroom Facilities Ltd for placement at Zipp Family Sports Park in the amount of $867,030 plus a 10% contingency and authority for the city manager to execute any change orders up to the contingency amount.
Consider a professional services agreement with Vickrey & Associates, Inc. for the Alligator Creek Trail Master Plan’s preliminary design services.
Consider approving a recommendation of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation to provide up to $58,000 to partially fund a professional services agreement with Vickrey & Associates, Inc. for preliminary design services of Alligator Creek Trail Master Plan for the Parks Department.
Consider a resolution setting the public hearing on amending the Solms Landing Public Improvement District within the corporate boundaries of the city, under chapter 372 of the Texas Local Government Code, and authorizing the mailing and publication of notice of the public hearing.
Consider a contract modification with Freese & Nichols, Inc. to continue work on the technical assessment and adoption support to the southeast sector of the city’s thoroughfare plan.
Consider annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2021 per City Charter Section 9.17.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a Humane Society of New Braunfels Area request to waive development-related fees for their new spay and neuter building.
Consider the second and final reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 6, Animals, related to tethering, keeping of rabbits, general standards of pet care and penalties, as recommended by the Animal Services Advisory Board.
Consider the appointment of two individuals for terms ending March 11, 2024, and one individual for an unexpired term ending March 11, 2023, to the Heritage Commission.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to amend an existing special use permit to allow for two-story townhomes on about 10 acres located on the west side of Independence Drive, about 1,300 feet north of the intersection of Independence Drive and Oak Run Parkway.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of about 19.963 acres out of the Sarah DeWitt Survey No. 48, Abstract No. 103, located at the northeast corner of the intersection of FM 725 and East Klein Road, from “R-1” Single-Family District and “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “REAPD” River’s Edge Apartments Planned Development District.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow outdoor music in the “C-1” Local Business District adjacent to residential use on about 1.2 acres consisting of Lot 5, Block 1, Rio Vista Addition, at 1951 Gruene Road.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed revision to the Town Creek Planned Development concept plan and development standards on about 66 acres located at North Academy and North Walnut avenues.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of two single-family residences in the “C-2” General Business District, at 274 and 290 East Bridge Street.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed amendment to an existing special use permit allowing a manufactured home community in the “M-1A” Light Industrial District on about 45 acres out of the Orilla Russell Survey No. 2, Abstract No. 485, Comal County, Texas, located on the south side of Orion Drive, west of Goodwin Lane and east of the Pacific Railroad.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family residence in the C-2 Central Business District at 307 W. Bridge Street.
Consider approval of a resolution supporting the submission of the city of New Braunfels and Texas Department of Transportation projects to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for federal funding in fiscal years 2023-2026.
Consider approval of the installation of speed humps on Kowald Lane between Post Road and I-35.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance amendment to revise Parking by Permit Area G.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance amendment to establish a no parking zone on East San Antonio Street at North Gilbert Avenue.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89332004990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
