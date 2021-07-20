After a year where many students did some sort of remote schooling, New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD are registering and new and returning students for the fall.
Comal ISD online registration opens July 26, while New Braunfels ISD online registration opens Aug. 9.
Vaccinations are required for students unless their parent or guardian provides an immunization exemption form.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services set the minimum vaccine requirements for students which includes vaccines for whooping cough, meningitis and polio.
The COVID-19 vaccination is not a state requirement for school enrollment, and there isn’t one available for those under the age of 12.
Students 12 years or older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any time while getting immunizations.
Per state law, starting in the 2021-2022 school year, all grades are required to get two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine.
The first dose should be received on or after the 1st birthday, and the schools accepts a receipt of the dose four days before their birthday.
The second dose should be received about 6 months after the first. Other states do not require it, so if they do not have it they should get it before going to school in the fall.
All grades are also required to get the polio, Hepatitis B, Varicella and the measles, mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.
For 7th to 12th graders, they are required to get one dose of the Meningococcal vaccine required on or after a student’s 11th birthday.
Texas Administrative Code allows individuals to fill out exemption forms for any state required vaccine for several reasons: medical, active duty-military and “reasons of conscience.”
Parents do not have to disclose to the district why they want their child exempt as long as they file the state forms.
Comal ISD enrollment
Student enrollment for Pre-K through 12th grade is online through the Skyward portal, which provides information such as grades, class schedules and attendance.
There are two links, one for new students and the other for returning students.
Campuses are open on specified dates so students can pick up class schedules, change schedules, buy parking permits, purchase gym clothes and other tasks.
A link is provided for student schedule pickup and enrollment assistance on the “School Enrollment” page on the district’s website.
New students’ parents or guardians can set up a new Skyward account following the online instructions and instructional video on the “New Students” webpage.
For multiple students, enroll one student at a time.
Through the portal, they must provide proof of residency — a mortgage or lease agreement or a recent utility bill from an electric, gas, water or cable company.
The document must be current and dated within 30 days of enrollment.
If they do not own or rent a residence, they must complete a notarized Residency Statement and upload it with the other necessary documents.
Other required documents include the immunization record from a previous school or family doctor, an unofficial transcript or report card from the previous school and a birth certificate.
Returning students must provide proof of residency and an immunization record if updated in the last year.
New Braunfels ISD enrollment
Returning students’ parents or guardians must complete online registration through txConnect.
Go to nbisd.org, then click on the “Parents” tab and then the txConnect tab on the left.
New students’ parents or guardians must contact the student’s home campus to make an appointment to register.
If new to the district, parents or guardians must provide the student’s birth certificate, social security card, an immunization record and residency verification.
Residency verification includes the parent or guardian’s Texas Driver’s License or Texas ID with a current address and at least one proof of residency.
This could be an NBU, CenterPoint Energy or GVEC bill, a lease agreement listing all occupants, a mortgage agreement or a notarized letter from their landlord listing all occupants.
If the family is living with another NBISD resident, a Residency Form must be completed at the campus.
Both the parent or guardian and the NBISD resident will need to make an appointment with the campus secretary.
The NBISD resident must provide proof of residency and the campus principal must approve all the forms.
