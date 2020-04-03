Note: A coronavirus stimulus relief bill recently passed by Congress includes enhanced unemployment insurance, tax incentives and loans for small businesses as well a direct cash payment to most Americans.
Who is eligible for the stimulus payment?
Tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment, according to IRS officials. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000 and $150,000 thresholds. Single filers with income above $99,000 and $198,000 for joint filers with no children are not eligible. Social Security recipients and railroad retirees who are otherwise not required to file a tax return are also eligible and will not be required to file a return. Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples and up to $500 for each qualifying child.
How will the IRS know where to send my payment?
A: The IRS says the majority of people do not need to take any action. The IRS will calculate and automatically send the stimulus payment to those eligible. For people who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount. For those who have not yet filed their return for 2019, the IRS will use information from their 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment. The payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed.
The IRS does not have my direct deposit information. What can I do?
In the coming weeks, the U.S. Treasury Department plans to develop a web-based portal for individuals to provide their banking information to the IRS online so that individuals can receive payments immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.
I’m not usually required to file a tax return. Can I still receive my payment?
Yes. IRS officials say they will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 or Form RRB-1099 to generate stimulus payments to recipients of benefits reflected in the Form SSA-1099 or Form RRB-1099 who are not required to file a tax return and did not file a return for 2018 or 2019. Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive a payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.
The IRS urges anyone who has not yet filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 to do so as soon as they can to receive an economic impact payment. Taxpayers should include direct deposit banking information on the return.
The IRS is posting all key information on IRS.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.