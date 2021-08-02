New Braunfels Regional Airport received more than two inches of rainfall early Monday, and more precipitation could be on the way to the area this week.
Monday morning rain and localized heavy downpours, which created some flooding issues, prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flood advisories and a few flash flood warnings across South Central Texas, including a warning in the Spring Branch area.
CoCoRaHS network volunteer observers around the Canyon Lake area reported 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending early Monday. Another observer located eight miles northwest of Canyon Lake measured more than four inches of rain.
Observers in the Spring Branch area measured between 1.73 and 2.15 inches of rain.
Cypress Cove Road at Rebecca Creek was closed as of Monday afternoon.
Rainfall observations in New Braunfels ranged from about three-quarters of an inch in the west side of town to more than two inches northeast and south of the city.
Volunteers measured more than three inches of rain early Monday in the northwestern part of Guadalupe County.
According to Jason Runyen, a meteorologist with the NWS office in New Braunfels, a cold front, something very unusual for our neck of the woods this time of year, moved into the area, interacting with a disturbance aloft along and a higher amount of moisture pulled into the area, and will keep rain chances — mainly during the afternoon hours — in the forecast through Friday.
“Typically, we’re too far south,” Runyen said of the cold front, or maybe in this case, a “not as hot” front. “The jet stream, which drives the fronts throughout the U.S., is normally far to the north this time of year. But it’s going to dip down further south than it normally does, and it helped move that front into our area.”
Isolated pockets of heavy rainfall and minor flooding will be possible each day.
Expect high temperatures to warm into the low 90s through Thursday.
By Friday, high pressure will begin to build back over the state, leading to decreasing rain chances and increasing temperatures. Expect temperatures to creep up to the mid-90s Friday and into the upper 90s Saturday.
Forecasters ask residents to frequently check the latest weather updates and be prepared to avoid flood-prone areas if heavy rains develop in the area.
Forecasters also remind residents never to underestimate the power of water when it is over the roadway. Six inches of moving water can carry away an adult, while one to two feet of faster-moving water can sweep a car or even a large SUV off the road.
