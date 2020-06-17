New Braunfels is back in the indoor movie exhibition business.
San Marcos-based EVO Entertainment announced Wednesday it would open its venue at Creekside Town Center on Friday with a 50% capacity limit.
The theater had been closed since March as a precaution to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re excited to be reopening our doors to the public,” General Manager A.J. Haynes said. “My staff is excited to be back in. We just want to make sure we’re careful and do this the right way.”
The in-venue experience might look at little different compared to before the virus reached the area.
“We will have a check-in table at the door,” Haynes said. “We’ll be taking temperatures. We’ll be asking if the guest is experiencing any symptoms in the last several days or whether a family member has had COVID. We’ve retrofitted the concession areas to accommodate for social distancing.”
Seating will look different as well.
“We have an algorithm with our ticketing system,” he said. “When you purchase tickets together, no one else will be able to purchase tickets next to you. That’s blanked out by our ticketing system so that you will have that space to your left and right.”
The company reopened its
venues in Kyle and Schertz last month with limited operations.
The company announced at that time it was relaunching the EVO Drive-In experience in Schertz and planning to expand to Kyle and San Marcos. The company is also continuing the market and curbside and home delivery programs.
“I feel like most Americans,” Haynes said about business closures, including his theater. “It’s hard to wrap your mind around it — just trying to be careful going to the grocery store. Being away from my staff has been very weird when you’re used to seeing them every day. You couldn’t really see through the masks, but you can tell through the squinting through the eyes that there was nothing but smiles when we finally got in here to clean the building and see everyone again.”
The company recommends moviegoers wear masks but are not required. Theater staff members will wear masks at the venue.
“I can’t tell you how many times when I’m here getting the building cleaned up that I see people looking to see if we’re open,” Haynes said. “I get nothing but phone calls all day in the office asking if we’re open. People are excited. They want to see movies again. They miss the smell of the fresh-popped popcorn and reclining in their seats to see their favorite films on the big screen. I encourage you when you feel safe we’d love to have you come and get some popcorn and recline in our big comfy seats.”
All other venues, including San Marcos Springtown, Dripping Springs and Fredericksburg, remain temporarily closed.
While EVO is reopening its indoor venues, other theaters remain closed.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations, including in New Braunfels, remain closed, but the company launched Alamo On Demand last month, a video on demand platform created with ScreenPlus.
A date for reopening Alamo theaters has not been announced.
Like many outdoor venues across the country, however, Stars and Stripes Drive-In on Kroesche Lane in New Braunfels reopened to patrons in early May.
Movie theaters have borne their share of financial losses during the outbreak, but a recent survey showed there might be hope for a recovery.
A survey conducted last month by the marketing research firm EDO indicated that 75% of respondents were more likely to return to cinemas upon their reopening should movie theaters implement coronavirus safety measures.
The survey indicated that 91% of the respondents said theaters should have hand-sanitizer stations throughout the building, while 86% favor limited showtimes to allow for extended cleaning times between screenings.
Other factors respondents said would encourage them to return to the cinema include employees wearing facemasks, employees getting their temperatures checked before work and attendees also wearing facemasks.
About 5% said no safety measures should be implemented.
