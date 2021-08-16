Comal County commissioners on Thursday will likely adopt Comal County Judge Sherman Krause’s recommended $120.1 million 2022 county budget.
The $120,129,876 spending proposal contains a $2.5 million contingency allowance, will fund at least 15 new full-time positions, and designates more than $10 million for new vehicles and other purchases of capital and non-capital equipment.
First, the county will adopt its 2022 fee schedule, which will go into effect with the new budget beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Commissioners will hold a public hearing before adopting the 2022 salaries of elected officials, and another public hearing prior to approving the budget.
Due to rising property values, the county will raise $7,312,970, or 10.2%, more in property taxes over last year’s budget. The 2021 combined tax rate for all county funds is 35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation, a half-cent reduction from the 2020 combined rate of 35.8515 cents per $100.
The 2021 effective tax rate, or no-new-revenue tax rate, is calculated at 35.1398 cents per $100, with the rollback tax rate, or voter-approval tax rate, calculated at 38.0516 cents per $100.
Commissioners will stage a public hearing on the tax rate Aug, 26. Commissioners have until Sept. 17 to submit the final budget to County Clerk Bobbie Koepp.
Also Thursday, commissioners will vote to approve another in a continuing
series of final construction change orders for the Courthouse Annex. They will tack on another $110,000 in spending on finishing items — with the county responsible for nearly $91,000 and contractor SpawGlass Construction absorbing just over $17,000.
This change order will increase the Annex project total to $12.188 million. County clerk’s downtown operations were the first department to begin moving into the renovated building last week.
Commissioners will also consider eight election-day polling sites for the Nov. 2 state constitutional amendment election. Monday was the last date for entities to place proposals to the ballot, which will include bond elections in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts, Comal ISD’s voter-approval tax rate election, and decide Emergency Services District No. 7’s sales and use tax.
Also Thursday, after hearing comments from citizens and items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- Accepting a donation of 16 cubic yards of mushroom compost from Kitchen Pride Mushroom Farms, Inc. for gardening use at the Comal County Texas AgriLife Extension Service facility.
- Accepting Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce’s $2,580 check donation to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and accepting Cibolo Police Department’s donation of a K-9 officer, Zane, to the CCSO.
- An amended contract with Corr Health, which will receive $2,428,370 for its third year of providing inmate medical and pharmacy services at the county jail.
- Line-item budget transfers for medical services Corr provided prior to its amended agreement ($32,000), a replacement scanner in the county clerk’s office ($900) and receipt books and new ice machine for the recycling department ($3,300).
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, The Legends of Rancho Del Lago; and The Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivisions.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
