The Veramendi development has broken ground on an $8 million regional dam project that will add water detention capacity for the 2,500-acre master-planned community by the end of next year.
Officials commemorated the groundbreaking of the 800-foot long, 35-foot tall regional dam earlier this week. A pre-recorded video of the groundbreaking was played during the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation board meeting on Tuesday, which was broadcast via Zoom.
Located a half-mile behind Oakwood Church on the north side of New Braunfels, the regional dam will hold back 20 million cubic feet when fully activated during a storm event.
The regional stormwater project is part of a development agreement signed in 2013 between Veramendi Development Co. and the city of New Braunfels.
“Veramendi truly is the example in the state of Texas in how we plan as a community,” former Mayor Barron Casteel said, referring to the dam as the “signature project” for Veramendi.
Peter James, CEO of ASA Properties, gave a special thanks to the Word Borchers family as their joint venture partner and additionally, the city and its staff.
“This is a great day,” James said. “This dam has been in the works since the beginning. It’s a fundamental part of the agreement the city of New Braunfels.”
Mayor Rusty Brockman also praised the public-private partnerships that Veramendi has established.
“There’s a lot to be said about the working relationship that has been built over the years between the city, the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the chamber of commerce and ASA Properties,” Brockman said. “I look forward to seeing what’s going to happen with — not only the development — but also the community of New Braunfels for many years to come with this new structure.”
Austin Bridge and Road Inc. is the contractor for the project. Security State Bank & Trust is providing construction financing.
At full build out, the Veramendi development will include more than 5,000 new homes, two elementary schools, 500 acres of green space and a variety of neighborhood amenities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.