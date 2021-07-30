Comal ISD voters will have a chance to have their voices heard after the district’s board of trustees on Thursday set a public hearing on its tax rate.
The board unanimously agreed to set a hearing for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Support Services building which will let the public discuss if they want to approve a proposed tax rate.
The maximum tax rates being considered are $0.9420 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking for a total tax rate of $1.2920 per $100 of property value.
The proposed 2021-2022 maximum rate for Maintenance and Operations is $0.07 cents more than the tax rate that was used to estimate maintenance and operations
revenues for the 2021-22 budget approved in June.
The maximum tax rate is only the maximum set. The M&O tax rate could be adjusted if and when the district calls a tax ratification election to be presented to voters in November.
Last year’s tax rates were $0.9257 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking for a total tax rate of $1.2757 per $100 of property value.
The $.07 more on this tax rate means the tax rate will go up, but factoring in the compression tax rate, taxpayers would only see their rate go up by two cents over last year’s rate.
The board can decide on any amount of increase, including decimal amounts, as long as it is within that maximum tax rate.
If voters approved the rates, the district says it would generate additional revenue to fund teacher and staff compensation and additional positions for growth. The tax rate is based on projected enrollment numbers.
This involves a projected 3% compensation increase each year, projected out for the next four or so years, Comal ISD CFO Crystal Hermesch said.
Without approval, the district would struggle to get additional funds for this compensation plan until around 2024-2025, Hermesch said.
Some board members considered a lower increase while others considered it staying at the $.07.
The projected value per penny from the rate would mean a $.07 increase equals about $8.9 million.
Board vice president Michelle Ross asked what the budget would look like with a $.06 cent rate — which could be around $7.4 million.
“I still want to look at six cents and I still want to know if it can be done and if it can be done, six cents give us those raises on a consistent basis,” Ross said. “I know we’re splitting hairs but I want to be making sure we’re making the right decision for taxpayers.”
Board secretary Tim Hennessee said he is for increased compensation for teachers but asked the board if they were sure they can tell taxpayers the tax rate in fact would be raised if they agree on a $.07 increase.
“We said a week ago we said to voters we will not be increasing their taxes,” Hennessee said. “But we most certainly are increasing taxes, a 6 cent TRE would leave things the same as it were including compression [tax rates] in this factor right now. So if we go seven cents, we can’t stand behind the thought process that we’re not raising your taxes.”
Board president Jason York agreed the tax rate would go up. He said about two to three years ago prior to a legislative session, he was against a tax increase.
He sees now the district needs to better compensate teachers and have the money to fund future positions as the district grows.
“This is a battle and I’m in favor of seven cents,” York said. “I feel with what everybody has gone through and not just during the pandemic but it was a glaring headlight. We have to take better care of our people.”
