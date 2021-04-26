Precipitation chances are back in the south-central Texas forecast through Thursday as an upper-level disturbance moves into the area, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service.
A slight chance for showers is in the forecast for Comal County on Tuesday and through the night, according to Nick Hampshire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels.
“If we do get it, we’re looking at less than a quarter of an inch,” Hampshire said. “So not a whole lot of rain with that first round.”
There is a slight risk of severe storms west of a line from Llano to Eagle Pass and a marginal risk of severe storms for the western half of Comal County on Tuesday afternoon and into the night.
But the best bet for precipitation in New Braunfels and the Comal County area is Wednesday night into Thursday morning when a stronger system moves in from the west.
Locally, heavy rainfall is possible as well Wednesday night leading into early Thursday, primarily across the Edwards Plateau, Hill Country and into portions of the I-35 corridor.
“There’s a chance for some heavy rain with that system, probably not any severe weather, but locally heavy rainfall is possible,” Hampshire said. “There’s an upper-level low-pressure system that’s moving in from the west that’s bringing a weak cold front with it. It won’t help much with the temperatures, but it will increase the chances for rainfall.”
The greatest threat of heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, according to the NWS forecast, is west and north of Comal County.
Forecasters expect dry weather to return late Thursday through the weekend.
Residents should stay weather aware as meteorologists refine the forecast over the coming days.
