Work continues on the North Kuehler 30-inch and 33-inch Interceptor Upgrade Project in central New Braunfels, part of New Braunfels Utilities’ wastewater capital improvement projects to replace and upgrade aging infrastructure.
The project consists of replacing existing 21-inch, 24-inch, and 27-inch interceptors in NBU’s Wastewater Treatment Plant drainage basin with 30-inch and 33-inch inch interceptors.
The interceptor replacement includes 12,000 linear feet of sanitary sewer main.
The project alignment begins east of the Guadalupe River, runs across the river and Cross River Street, runs north on Washington Avenue, runs east on South Street, through Prince Solms Park, through Hinman Island Park, east on Elizabeth Avenue, through the Wurstfest grounds, across Landa Street, through the Knights of Columbus property, and then continues along the Dry Comal Creek to across Walnut Avenue.
Construction has prompted road closures along the Comal River, and fencing has been put in place to protect pedestrians and guide them to areas not affected by construction along Hinman Island Park.
Elizabeth Avenue will remain closed until the city’s realignment project is complete in late August.
NBU officials expect to complete construction along Hinman Island Drive on May 14 and normal city closures for summer months will be observed.
“Additional road closures may still be required periodically,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer.
“These closures will be coordinated with the city as needed.”
The Hinman Island Park/Prince Solms Footbridge is scheduled to be open to pedestrians on May 7.
Construction in Prince Solms Park is continuing. Liebscher Drive is currently open and will remain open to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
The East South Street/Washington Street Intersection is currently open to one-way traffic. Officials expect the completion of construction activities on June 30.
Mather and Washington streets are currently open to one-way traffic. Construction activities are expected for completion on June 30.
Cross River Street is currently closed to non-resident traffic. Officials expect to complete construction activities on June 30.
NBU announced it would begin work on the North Kuehler project in October.
“The North Kuehler Interceptor Upgrade Projects are part of NBU’s top five financial investments for fiscal years 2021 through 2025,” said Water Engineering Manager Shawn Schorn. “While construction in the area may inconvenience some, ensuring regulatory compliance and increasing capacity are critical to deliver on our mission to provide essential services to our community.”
As additional information becomes available, updates will be posted on the NBU website and NBU’s social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.
