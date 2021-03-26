Comal County's COVID numbers continued to decline on Friday with health officials announcing only seven new cases of the virus and 21 recoveries from it.

The county now has 179 active COVID-19 cases with five of those patients in the hospital.

Local hospital use also dipped with those facilities reporting caring for nine COVID patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That's down from 10 reported on Thursday.

The regional hospitalization rate – the percentage of beds taken up by virus patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties — also continued to drop, settling at 3.75%.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, which marks the percentage of tests with a positive result, also declined as the week went on after a spike that health officials attributed to very low test numbers being reported. The rate for the molecular test was 7.25%, down from 18.4% on Thursday, while the more widespread and inexpensive antigen test was reported at 5.74% down from 10.98% reported Thursday.

On Monday the county will open its vaccine standby list to all adults for the first time.

Previously vaccinations had been limited to people by age, employment or health conditions but the state announced that those restrictions would be lifted on Monday, March 29.

The county's health department says it's ready to deliver shots beyond the more than 20,000 it's already given as additional vaccine becomes available.

“Public Health is excited about vaccinating more residents to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said Thursday.

The state is still urging vaccine providers to prioritize those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19's worst outcomes.

In Comal County, where 305 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived last March, more than half of those deaths, 153, came from patients who were older than 80 years old. There have been 83 deaths among those in their 70s, 39 in their 60s, 22 in their 50s, six in their 40s and 2 in their 30s.

Many of those deaths came last summer as the virus spread inside local nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Those patients were among the first vaccinated after vaccines were approved by the federal government.

On Thursday the county judge said that while the numbers are going the right direction, people should do what they can to make sure that continues to be the case as vaccination efforts speed up.

"The last thing we want to do is get careless and start to see the numbers start trending up again — especially after seeing the progress we’ve made over the last two or three months," Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said. "Things are getting better but we need to make sure people keep safe distances, keep up good hygiene practices and those sorts of things."

While the state rules allow for people 16 and older to be vaccinated, Comal County's clinics will only be for those over 18 because it is distributing the Moderna vaccine. The two-shot Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson single shot haven't been approved for people under the age of 18. Only the two-shot Pfizer vaccine is cleared for those who are 16 and 17 years old.

Registration will be available at www.co.comal.tx.us. As vaccine becomes available, residents will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Officials said they expect the vaccine availability to improve again next week.

Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine. Grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals are also offering vaccination opportunities.