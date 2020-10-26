Comal County added eight new cases of COVID-19 to its count on Monday, bringing the county's total to 3,709.
Of the eight cases, seven are confirmed and once is probable. Four are from New Braunfels, three are from south of Canyon Lake and one is from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. One is younger than 20, two are in their 20s, two are in their 30s or 40s and three are 70 or older.
Additionally, the county added seven new recoveries to its tally Monday for a total of 3,491.
Health officials said the county now has 98 active confirmed and probable cases of the virus, with six hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals on Monday reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients. Of those, seven are in intensive care and two are on ventilators. Officials say not all of those patients are necessarily county residents, and not all county residents hospitalized with the virus are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Monday morning, Public Health had received reports of 28,155 tests conducted, 2,848 confirmed cases and 861 probable cases. The seven-day positivity rate on Monday was 6.14%, a slight decrease from Friday's rate of 6.79%.
Comal County has seen 120 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic ramped up in March.
