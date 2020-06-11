As recent history has proven, sporting events — and even entire seasons — can be washed away by sweeping cancellations.
However, long-held dreams aren’t so easily tossed onto the back burner.
A lifetime goal was realized Wednesday evening as New Braunfels High School alum Jordan Westburg heard his name called just after the opening round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. Westburg, a standout shortstop for Mississippi State University, was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles with the 30th overall selection.
For Westburg, 21, it was the next step in a journey that’s been in the making for roughly two decades.
“My parents have told me stories that even before I could walk I was sitting in the grocery basket at Wal-Mart swinging sausage links, so I don’t know exactly when (I started to play baseball),” Westburg said. “I just know I’ve always had a passion for the game. I probably was playing as soon as I could stand up and walk around.”
In addition to jumpstarting his pro career and receiving a seven-figure bonus, Westburg will earn the opportunity to represent New Braunfels across the nation as one of the top infield prospects in all of baseball. He was back in his hometown Wednesday night to hear his name called by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred amidst a small group of family members.
“We were just keeping it low-key and seeing how it all unfolded,” Westburg said.
As the draft approached the end of the first round and entered the Competitive Balance picks to cap off the night, Westburg received a call from his advisors at the Boras Corporation. They told him that Baltimore planned to take him should he still be available in the 30th slot.
“They told me to just hang onto the phone and I waited for a call saying it’s a done deal,” Westburg said. “Ten minutes later, pick 30 comes up and I hear my name and see it come across the TV. It was a special moment for sure.”
Ever since, Westburg has been hard at work trying to return the barrage of well-wishes that came via phone calls, emails, texts and social media messages.
“Your phone starts blowing up,” he said. “A bunch of congratulations are rolling in and I’m still trying to get back to people.”
While at NBHS, Westburg flashed his skills at Unicorn Field and became one of the most feared hitters in District 27-6A. In fact, by his senior season, opposing teams often chose to intentionally walk him rather than risk giving him a pitch to hit.
New Braunfels head baseball coach Bobby Alford said it was apparent from the start that Westburg wasn’t your average student-athlete.
“I coached against him as a freshman when I was still at Madison and I came over here his sophomore year and I was coaching football and basketball,” Alford said. “I got to see him play basketball, and just his competitive fire and drive and passion in that was above everybody else.
“When I took over (for baseball) in the spring of his sophomore year after the season, just watching him work, you knew he was going to play as long as he wants to. He’s one of the hardest-working kids, if not the hardest-working kid, I’ve ever been around. His drive just stands above everybody else.”
Westburg was chosen as a two-time all-state performer for the Unicorns and continued to punish the baseball at the collegiate level as he helped Mississippi State make it to the College World Series as a true freshman. His first trip to Omaha included a monumental achievement, as he tied a CWS record with seven RBIs during a single game against North Carolina.
The Bulldogs once again made it back to Omaha in Westburg’s sophomore season, but his bid for a CWS three-peat was cut short by the effects of COVID-19. Thankfully, this particular story has a more-than-happy ending.
“When the season got canceled, it breaks your heart because it’s something you’ve invested almost three full years in,” Westburg said. “The team we had this year at Mississippi State, we felt like we were destined for something special, but to be able to have this opportunity to take the next step to kind of further your career as a professional now, it’s something you’ve been driven toward since you were a kid and something that I cannot wait to start whenever baseball comes back.”
Westburg won’t be the only Mississippi State player making the transition to the pros. His college roommate, junior infielder Justin Foscue, was selected 14th overall by the Texas Rangers.
Westburg said that fans in Arlington are getting a complete player and an outstanding individual.
“I love Justin to death,” Westburg said. “He’s an intense, dedicated, motivated player and nothing is going to stand between him and being the best that he can possibly be. The Rangers got a great baseball player and an even better person and I cannot wait to follow his career and hopefully cross paths with him at some point in our careers.”
As Westburg awaits word on his professional assignment, he said he’s incredibly thankful for all the support he’s received from his hometown.
“I’d like to give a thank you to anyone who’s crossed paths with me,” Westburg said. “It’s a long list and I don’t want to leave anybody out or make anybody feel like they weren’t a special part of this, but one name in particular is Coach Alford. We have a good relationship. I respect him and I respect everything he does for the New Braunfels Unicorn program. I think he’s a great coach, a great man and a great teacher of the game, as well as a great father to his two young kids.”
