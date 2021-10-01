Unregistered voters wishing to cast ballots in the Nov. 2 general election must register by Monday. In addition to eight Texas constitutional amendments, Comal and Guadalupe County voters will decide several local races and issues.
Comal ISD residents will vote on a Voter Approved Tax Ratification Election and four bond propositions and New Braunfels ISD residents on three bond propositions. Comal Emergency Services District No. 7 features a sales tax proposition and Comal County Water Improvement Districts, 1C and 1E will vote to confirm the districts, board directors and funding.
Schertz residents will decide a bond for public safety facilities and places 6 and 7 on the city council; Cibolo residents will vote on 12 proposed city charter amendments and District 4 city council member. Green Valley Special Utility District residents will select two members on its board of directors.
The Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Avenue in New Braunfels, will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. Those who have not yet registered can print applications from the Texas Secretary of State website, www.votetexas.gov, and submit them to elections officials by Monday.
As of Friday, the county had 121,825 registered voters. Officials have mailed out absentee, military and overseas ballots. The last day applications will be accepted for ballots by mail is Friday, Oct. 22. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 18 and runs through Friday, Oct. 29.
For election information, including sample ballots and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
