This week, law enforcement and emergency services are hosting live training scenarios at the former Ninth Grade Center Campus for the New Braunfels school district
The campus is vacant and scheduled to be demolished later this year.
Simulation drills, held daily until Friday, include a large convergence of emergency vehicles and personnel from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. just for fire crews.
“We are very fortunate to be able to participate and offer this training in collaboration with several partners and agencies,” said Jay Huffty, NBISD director of safety and security. “This is a rare opportunity and we have spent several days coordinating this training. This week’s exercises will help us sharpen our skills and allow us to enhance the safety and security of the community.“
This August, current Ninth Grade Center students will move to the New Braunfels Middle School building on Klein Meadow.
It will remain a ninth-grade center until conversion to the second high school — New Braunfels Long Creek High School — begins.
Fire crews often train in empty buildings whenever they can, such as the empty strip center attached to H-E-B in February that was going to be demolished.
During the H-E-B training, they focused on how to break through a commercial property’s back doors, since most businesses have glass storefronts that break easily. The firefighters are trained to break through locks within a minute.
New Braunfels Fire Department Captain Tyler Hindman said they do not know where their next training will be since they can be last minute. The department found out last weekend they would use the center on Monday.
The three crews from three fire stations focused on forcible entry through locked doors and large area searches.
Hindman said they use different techniques for commercial doors, which are heavier and have specific locks different than residential doors.
“We get better at our jobs and use these opportunities when we have buildings like that,” Hindman said. “We train forcible entry because especially with those commercial heavier doors, getting through those locks we just don’t get that kind of opportunity to have those doors because we don’t want to damage peoples’ property.”
The department uses a training field in Guadalupe County and a forcible entry door prop, but it is not the same as with school buildings.
Hindman said unlike a house, schools have about 10 to 20 classrooms just in one wing, so they train on how to search for people in groups.
“You’re not going to be able to search all of that on one bubble of air,” Hindman said. “So while we’re having to come out for air, we’re sending crews in and they have to know where to start and where we left off.”
The department has had a training facility planned off New Braunfels Utility property for several years now.
Former New Braunfels Fire Department Captain Michael Ulbrich in February said it looks like construction would be complete a year or so from then.
Every year firefighters must get their training certification renewed by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. They are due for a renewal in October, and Hindman said they are pretty prepared.
“The crews did great,” Hindman said. “Especially after the H-E-B training the crews did wonderful. We’re really starting to get into not a whole training but just getting reps and fine tuning a lot of the techniques.”
