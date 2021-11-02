New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.