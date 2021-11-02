Sherry Bettersworth and Tara Mitchell spent Tuesday afternoon preparing New Braunfels Performing Arts’ vendor stand for a welcome onslaught of Wurstfest customers.
“This will help our organization purchase sound and lighting equipment, fund the rights to our shows and help us find a venue to perform,” she said of NBPA, a nonprofit that supports youth participation in music, theater and other performing arts.
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, funds raised from their sales of Reubens, grilled cheese sandwiches, Bettersworth said, enables NBPA to survive.
“Last year was very difficult — we had been saving money to build our own theater but because of COVID we almost depleted our savings,” she said. “We’re hoping the money we get from here will help us keep surviving.”
NBPA is one of nearly 40 nonprofits setting up for New Braunfels’ signature event — Wurstfest — which begins Friday and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 14. Wurstfest Association officials are welcoming back those from near and far for its 60th annual, 10-day Salute to Sausage.
“Everybody is busy, busy, busy, busy,” Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director, said. “It’s an exciting new place, with the same entertainment that everyone has come to know and enjoy for years. There’s lots of good food, our vendors are really excited about being back, and we’re excited to see everybody again.”
Since 1967, Wurstfest has annually featured vendor booths manned by local non-profits inside the Marktplatz, an indoor vendor area that was destroyed by fire days a few days after Wurstfest wrapped in November 2019.
Marktplatz has transitioned outside in the $11 million rebuild managed by Byrne Construction Services and designed by MarmonMok Architecture. That and the adjacent and now separate Wursthalle blended past aesthetics with modern features.
Herbelin said most of the 40 or so food and merchandise vendors have been setting up in stages the past few weeks. On Tuesday afternoon many were busy setting up in the Marktplatz and Steltenplatz, and the carnival rides were going up in their usual spots near the Landa Park Drive entrance.
“They are just putting the finishing touches on getting the last small pieces of equipment in and trying out their recipes and other things,” she said.
Vendor compartments in three separate sections will welcome food, drink and souvenir customers lining up outside. The two closest to Gate 3, bordering Elizabeth Avenue, will feature a plaza that will be filled in by commemorative Wurstfest bricks, now on sale for $100 and $250.
“We’re excited about the new facility,” Bettersworth said. “We have doubled the space inside, and there’s no wood. We basically lost everything in the fire and had to take out of savings to get all of the equipment we needed to start over here again.
“It’s the same for many nonprofits, it’s a gamble. But we will have more business because we have more space to make sandwiches, and we’re hoping that pays off.”
The sandwiches, Reuben-themed nachos, tea and lemonade are simple enough for folks to remember, Bettersworth said.
Buy One, Get One
“We will have a ribbon cutting for the Marktplatz and a dedication in honor of our 60th anniversary on Tuesday, and a ceremony honoring Veterans Day on Thursday,” Herbelin said, adding Wurstfest organizers are featuring a new promotion for locals this year — BOGO coupons allowing two admissions for $20 on both Sundays of the festival.
“We have four free days — Monday through Thursday — with no admission charged,” Herbelin said. “Full admission is charged on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But on Sundays we offer BOGO coupons (for) buy-one-get-one-free, giving someone who pays $20 for a ticket a chance to bring someone else in for free.
“You have to have two people to get that discount. We hope you won’t have to come to Wurstfest by yourself, but if you do you can make lots of friends,” Herbelin added with a laugh. “But remember that on the last Sunday, it is free only after 3 p.m. — and their last chance to get their favorite foods.”
For more on the bricks and BOGO coupons, visit www.wurstfest.com.
Picture-perfect weather
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 69 degrees in time for the ceremonial Biting of the Sausage on Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are forecast as highs and lows rebound in the low 80s and mid 50s by Tuesday.
“We’re asking people to be comfortable, be prepared to have a good time, and if you don’t want to have to fight for parking space, take the Wurst Wagen,” she said.
Depending on who you talk to, some can’t believe the Wurstfest fire occurred 23½ months ago, and last July, when 2020 Grosse Opa Randy Rust announced the festival would be delayed by COVID in “the first time Wurstfest has canceled a festival in our 60-year history,” he said.
“We have had our challenges in the past, including flood events and most recently a fire that destroyed the Marktplatz building,” he added. “But we always overcome our challenges while making the festival better each year.”
Herbelin said planning for this year’s event has brought out a little something in everybody.
“I knew it the day would get here and we couldn’t wait. We’ve never lost our enthusiasm,” she said. “There have been some frustrating times, to be sure. But we all knew this day would get here and we are excited that the day has finally come.”
