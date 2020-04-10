Members of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce this week joined federal officials in a webinar to receive information about federal resources available to businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Administration as well as U.S Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) participated in the webinar on the Cares Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package recently passed by Congress.
“Because of the coronavirus, many Texans find themselves without a job, or with a business that’s not viable during CDC’s social distancing guidelines,” Cornyn said in a statement. “Congress has delivered targeted relief for Texas workers and small businesses needing a lifeline, and this call gave me the opportunity to let Texans in New Braunfels know what options are available to help them stay afloat.”
Discussions centered around the Paycheck Protection Program and what steps small businesses can take moving forward.
Michael Meek, the Chamber’s president and CEO, said the organization "has been designated an essential entity by the city's stay in place order, specifically for communicating with the business community on programs like the CARES Act and Families First Act."
Discussions during the webinar centered around the Paycheck Protection Program and what steps small businesses can take moving forward.
The $350 billion SBA-backed program provides eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally-guaranteed loans to small businesses that maintain their payroll.
The loan amount can be up to 250 percent of an employer's average monthly payroll, with a maximum loan of $10 million.
The loan can be used to cover payroll costs — salary, wages, payment of cash tips up to an annual rate of $100,000; employee group health care benefits including insurance premiums, retirement contributions and covered leave — paid sick leave, supply chain disruptions, employee salaries, mortgage payments and other debt obligations to provide immediate access to capital for small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19.
If employers maintain their payroll, certain portions of the loans can be forgiven, including payroll, interest on mortgage obligations, rent and utility payments.
Loans will be available through more than 135 existing SBA-certified lenders in Texas, including banks, credit unions and other financial institutions.
The maximum loan amount for SBA Express loans is increased from $350,000 to $1 million, providing borrowers with revolving lines of credit for working capital purposes.
"Our many local financial institutions are well-versed in many of these federal programs, from the SBA emergency disaster relief funds to the paycheck protection plan under the CARES Act,” Meek said.
Meek added that the Chamber encourages local businesses to contact the Small Business Development Center and Small Business Center in New Braunfels to access their programs. Services are free.
In 2011, the Small Business Center, also known as SPARK, joined with the Small Business Development Center of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Institute for Economic Development to establish the Small Business Development satellite center in New Braunfels.
For more information, visit sparksbc.com or call 830-214-6435
For more information about the Paycheck Protection Program and other SBA programs, visit www.sba.gov.
The CARES Act also includes $265 million for counseling, training, and related assistance to small businesses affected by COVID-19 through grants to SBA resource partners, including Small Business Development Centers and Women's Business Centers, and includes $10 million for the Minority Business Development Agency to provide these services through Minority Business Centers and Minority Chambers of Commerce; offers loan forgiveness by requiring SBA to pay all principal, interest and fees on all new and existing SBA loan products and expands small business benefits to sole-proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and businesses with more than one physical location of fewer than 500 employees each in certain industries.
The Chamber’s website has a special landing page for all these business resources identified by the heading COVID-19 at chamberinnewbraunfels.com.
City council to consider SPARK resolution
New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to consider a resolution by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. that, if passed, would allocate $60,000 for additional business counseling services at the SPARK Small Business Development Center satellite office necessary due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Since 2011, the NBEDC, along with the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, has partially funded the satellite center.
At its Nov. 21, 2019 meeting, the NBEDC board approved a $140,000 expenditure for New Braunfels’ portion to operate the satellite center through the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
The amendment would provide further funding for additional counseling services for an interim six-months period. The recent passage of disaster relief through the CARES act has expanded funding for existing disaster recovery loan programs and created new programs and incentives to assist businesses during the economic downturn and eventual recovery.
While the proposals have not been finalized, officials anticipate each additional counselor will be hired on an interim, contract basis for around six months for about 24 hours per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.