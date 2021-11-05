Don’t forget to set the clocks back before Standard Time returns Sunday morning.
In 1918, the United States enacted Daylight Saving Time to add another hour of light to turn out armaments during World War I. When the clocks moved forward last March, we lost an hour of shuteye that we’ll get back Sunday morning.
While that’s a good thing, fire prevention specialists say the semi-annual time change is also a reminder to change the batteries in household smoke detectors.
“When the time changes, change your battery,” said Ethan Lindner, New Braunfels Fire Department battalion chief. “All of the manufacturers have different (power) requirements, and some can last up to 10 years. But the battery life in the average detector last about six months to a year.”
At 2 a.m. on Sunday, clocks reset to 1 a.m., ending Daylight Saving Time throughout the country, except for Arizona, Hawaii and a handful of U.S. territories that observe Standard Time year-round. The practice dates back to 1883, when railroad companies established Standard Time after the creation of time zones throughout the world.
Daylight Time was repealed following World War II but returned in times of trouble — notably during the Great Depression and World War II, then titled “War Time.” It became federal law in 1965 and was extended year-round during the Energy Crisis of 1973-74.
For years, U.S. Daylight Time lasted from the first Sunday in April through the last Sunday in October, a period still observed in the United Kingdom.
Beginning in 2007, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended Daylight Time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, which occurs this weekend.
So don’t forget to change the batteries in household smoke detectors — and remember we’ll lose Sunday’s extra hour of sleep when Daylight Time returns at 2 a.m. March 13, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.