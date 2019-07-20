William “Bill” Byers was only 21 when the crew of Apollo 11 stepped foot on the moon marking history for mankind.
Although he was 238,900 miles away from the moon with his feet safely on Earth, Byers helped play a vital role in the mission as one of the four men who ran communications from the USS Hornet to NASA — and recalls being one of the few spectators allowed on deck as the Hornet collected the returned astronauts and capsule on July 24, 1969.
A former Navy electronic technician, Byers and his wife, Jeanne, retired to New Braunfels in 2014 after he completed a long and successful career as a computer programmer. In retirement, Byers said he’s had a lot of time to think about the impactful historic moment he witnessed. Along with his wife, Byers will be returning to the Hornet this Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the return.
“I haven’t been back on it since then,” Byers said. “I’m very excited. I’m excited for my wife to see where I was 50 years ago, but we didn’t even know one another at that time.”
Before the landing
Byers went into the Navy when he was just 19 years old. He was going through technical school in the military, being sent on temporary assignments between classes.
“I was actually on temporary assignment to the aircraft carrier the USS Ranger, which was in the ship yard in San Francisco, and one day the electronics officer called me and a shipmate buddy and one other guy in and said, ‘We need three volunteers to go to the Hornet,’” Byers said.
Needing two electronic technicians for the Hornet, Byers and his buddy were volunteered by the officer to go to Long Beach.
“And so we reported aboard the Hornet and we steamed for Pearl Harbor, and (at) Pearl Harbor, they brought aboard a lot of satellite communication equipment, because they were going to have a live television of the recovery,” Byers said.
Byers and his friend were again called up by an officer and told to report to two civilian engineers who had built a satellite communications hut on the Hornet.
“This was brand new technology back then — satellite communication, so forth, this was all brand new technology, just didn’t order it from Amazon, none of that existed — so they had to build it by hand, so these two guys built this satellite communications hut for the Apollo program, for communications,” Byers said.
Byers and his buddy were trained to operate the equipment by night while the civilian engineers operated it by day.
Only 21 at the time, Byers recalls crossing the equator for the first time on the Hornet, as the Navymen celebrated with an “initiation tradition.”
“The guys who have never crossed the equator before are called polliwogs and the guys who have crossed the equator go through an initiation, become shellbacks,” Byers said. “So I was a polliwog.”
Polliwogs were made to crawl around on the deck on their hands and knees through garbage chutes, oil, trash and other obstacles before kissing the greased up belly of “King Neptune.”
“King Neptune is the guy that’s crossed the equator the most number of times,” Byers said with a laugh. “That was the last part of this, and then you became a shellback. They give you a certificate and all that.”
The return
The day of Apollo 11’s return was cloudy, Byers recalls. Where most of the men aboard the ship were made to go below deck to the carrier’s hangar level for security reasons, Byers was lucky enough to be one of the few men who was allotted to stay above on the flight deck.
“The two (civilian) engineers told the captain of the ship that they needed us on the flight deck with them for the recovery,” Byers said.”President Nixon was on the island right above us — I could just throw a stone and hit him, he was right above us — and we got to see the whole recovery from the flight deck, including them bringing the helicopter returning with them on board.”
Although they didn’t see the actual re-entry — the ship was a slight distance out to assure it wouldn’t be hit by the capsule — Byers said seeing the capsule floating there in the water and the return of the astronauts onto the ship was incredible.
Byers recalls the Hornet pulling up alongside the capsule and watching the helicopter lower down a basket and take the astronauts up inside it.
“And what they did was they had put them in special suits because they isolated them, and they put these suits on in the capsule and they had to remain on the helicopter,” Byers said. “They took the helicopter onto the hangar deck below and they were then put into the isolation trailer, but then we got to see them recover the capsule and all that, so we had a bird’s eye view of everything that went on.”
Anyone else below deck was allowed to watch the recovery on a closed circuit TV, while the recovery was also partially recorded for the world to watch, Byers said. Byers said the ship lowered over a crane that pulled the capsule up and placed it on an elevator to take it down to the hangar level.
“That’s where the — it was basically like an airstream travel trailer they used for to put (the astronauts) in to isolate them, and that was on the hangar deck,” Byers said. “They actually used our communication equipment to contact their families when they first came on board, to talk to them and let them know that they were all right.”
Although he was not allowed in the communication center while the astronauts were using it, Byers said he got to see President Nixon welcome the astronauts back.
“President Nixon went down to the hangar deck and they had a little curtain there at one end of the travel trailer and they opened up the curtain and all three of them were there,” Byers said.
The astronauts were kept in the trailer for the duration of their stay on the Hornet, and were offloaded in the trailer after it made dock, Byers said.
Byers and his friend were both given an accomodation from the captain of the Hornet for their help with the use of the new satellite communication tech.
“My family thought it was pretty interesting, and back then my buddies were like big deal, but later on the significance of it kind of sinks in,” Byers said.
Revisiting the Hornet
It’s been 50 years since Byers was aboard the Hornet, but he and his friend and their families will reboard it for a special commemoration Wednesday.
“My wife and I are going to go on a roadtrip and we’re heading for Oakland, California. The Hornet is a floating museum now in the port of Alameda. We’ll arrive there July 22, and we’re going to meet my shipmate buddy that was with me and he’s bringing his son and grandson with him.”
After serving on the Hornet, Byers went on to become a submarine reactor operator for two years.
“I was a petty officer, 2nd class — I was a ETR2 was my official rank. Electronic technician radar, 2nd class. And then in parenthesis SS — submarine service,” Byers said.
Byers met his wife in San Antonio. The couple decided to retire to New Braunfels for its proximity to family members in San Antonio and Austin, as well as its pristine lifestyle.
“We had a lot of fond memories in New Braunfels so we decided to split the difference, so it felt like a good time to move to New Braunfels,” Byers said. “So I’ve been here since 2014.”
