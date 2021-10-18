Comal County Commissioners will consider accepting state grants for victim’s services, truancy prevention and specialty courts programs and amended agreements for improvements at county park facilities during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
Annually this time in October, several Governor’s Office and state grants are awarded to the Criminal District Attorney’s Office, accountability courts such as the Veterans Treatment Court, truancy prevention and the Student and Family Empowerment (SAFE) Program, all providing funds that support salaries and fund operations.
On Thursday, commissioners will consider seven grants – some requiring county matching funds – totaling around $419,000. Commissioners will also consider associated agreements with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department (CSCD) for adult supervision officers and other court services.
Commissioners will consider approving up to $342,000 for project costs for improvements at Jumbo Evans and Hidden Valley sports parks in separate agreements with the Canyon Lake Girls Softball Association, Canyon Lake Football Association, the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch Youth Football Association and Spring Branch Tennis Association.
Commissioners will approve a $39,041 change order for Annex renovations, split between the county and SpawGlass Contractors. Together with previous change orders totaling $1.414 million it increases the cost to $12.337 million; the Annex opened to county offices in early August.
After delaying the designation last week, commissioners will issue a proclamation for October 18-22 to be observed as Chamber of Commerce Week in the county and Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, which annually promotes drug-free environments and programs in elementary and secondary schools.
Last week commissioners approved:
- October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
- An amended plat combining lots in the Canyon Lake Island subdivision.
- The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for September 2021.
- An agreement between the county and Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County regarding employee health and welfare coverage.
- Renewed participation in Texas Association of School Board cooperatives to purchase fixed-rate unleaded and diesel fuel.
- A third part-time magistrate for the remainder of 2021 and budget year 2022.
- Line-item budget transfers allowing elections department and information and technology funds through the remainder of 2021.
This Thursday, after receiving comments from citizens and reports from staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- A public hearing before considering a county order prohibiting solid waste disposal in certain areas of the county.
- The auditor’s audit of DA’s office Chapter 59 asset forfeitures and approval for submission to the state Attorney General’s Office.
- Amended plats combining lots in the Deer Meadows subdivision; public hearing and vacate and replat of lots within two sections of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision; and the same for lots in one unit of the Emerald Valley subdivision; final plat approval and acceptance of dedicated public right-of-way along Eagle Point Dr. in a portion of the Niel subdivision.
- Final plat approval of one unit and acceptance of surety from the developer for roads and infrastructure improvements in the Rancho Del Lago subdivision.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
