Unofficial results from the first 36 hours of early voting didn’t exactly point to the record turnout predicted for the area’s first May election in two years.
Through 3 p.m. Tuesday, only 484 registered voters in Comal County cast ballots for New Braunfels, Comal and Marion school district trustees, city council members in New Braunfels, Garden Ridge, Bulverde and Marion, and 18 proposed amendments to New Braunfels’ city charter.
“We just want to encourage people to get out and vote,” said Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua, who projected 80,000 voters to cast ballots during the nine-day early voting period and Election Day, Saturday, May 1.
Fourteen candidates are seeking spots on New Braunfels City Council and both local ISD school boards, the largest field for a May election since 2003. The final day to apply for ballots by mail was Tuesday. Candidates must submit final financial reports with their respective entities by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23.
Of the county’s 117,663 registered voters, Jaqua said 84,034 could vote in various races throughout the county — including 14,728 city voters in Guadalupe County eligible to vote in New Braunfels council races and for Comal ISD’s District 1 ISD trustee.
On Monday, 320 of them cast ballots at six universal voting sites throughout the county. The highest turnout was at the Main Elections Office, where 125 ballots were cast Monday and another 110 were tallied through mid-day Tuesday.
Comal ISD trustees races were 68 in-person votes and another 53 mailed in between March 31 and Monday for 121 total votes. NBISD races totaled 103 live votes and 40 through the mail for 143 total votes. Jaqua reported no problems with machines at the six early voting centers, which will remain open through Tuesday, April 27, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.
Included are the main Elections Office at 396 N. Seguin Avenue; the Goodwin County Annex at 1297 Church Hill Drive, and Grace Church, at 3240 FM 725 in New Braunfels.
Also open are Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road in Canyon Lake; Bulverde City Hall at 30360 Cougar Bend, and the Garden Ridge Community/Event Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway in Garden Ridge.
For information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit votecomal.com, co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
