In its first COVID-19 report since the holiday weekend, Comal County officials added two new deaths and 45 new cases of the disease on Wednesday afternoon.
The pair of deaths, which bring the county's total since the pandemic began to 113, both date back to the month of August. A woman in her 70s died in a New Braunfels hospital on Aug. 26 and a man in his 60s died in a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 20. Both were New Braunfels residents.
The deaths were recently confirmed by the county's office of public health.
Of the 45 new cases, 41 of those are confirmed and four are probable. Thirty-three of those cases are in the New Braunfels area, two are north of Canyon Lake, one south of the lake and nine are in the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
Six of those cases are under the age of 20, nine are in their 20s, 11 are in their 30s and 40s, 13 are in their 50s and 60s and six are older than 70.
The county also reported eight new recoveries from the disease. Comal County has now had 3,116 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 2,680 of those recovered. It now has 323 active cases with 40 of those patients now hospitalized.
Local hospital use has continued to decline. On Wednesday Comal County hospitals reported caring for five COVID-19 patients with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Local hospitals have been handling a mix of county and out-of-county patients.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 21,218 tests conducted with 2,481 confirmed cases and 635 probable cases. That's an increase of 66 tests since last Friday's report.
Health officials say the county's seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday stood at 12.09%.
