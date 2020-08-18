Amidst a swarm of fall event cancellations and virtual adaptations, one local nonprofit organization wants the public to know they can look forward to something during the time period when they would usually go to Wurstfest.
Each November, the New Braunfels Conservation Society hosts its Kaffee Haus event at Conservation Plaza, serving traditional German soups, sandwiches and desserts in the historic setting, and though this year’s Kaffee Haus will be tweaked for coronavirus safety, it will still offer people a chance to get out of the house and shake up their quarantine routine, society executive director Martha Rehler said.
“We are still going to have Kaffee Haus, but we’ve put a different spin on it,” Rehler said.
Traditionally the event takes place inside the Forke Store building, where people linger over their lunches to swap stories. However, with gathering sizes being restricted during the pandemic, the conservation society members decided to move the event outside, where the property’s 11 tree-filled acres provide ample space for guests to maintain safe distances while still enjoying others’ proximity.
“It will be a drive-thru and picnic on the Conservation Plaza grounds,” Rehler said. “We will scatter tables all around the property so people can eat and social distance. We want to do something, as everyone is so bummed about everything being canceled.”
An exhibit on an element of New Braunfels’ past is always part of the Kaffee Haus experience and this year’s is already underway — a tribute to the Schmitz Hotel, which graces New Braunfels’ Main Plaza.
Inside the old schoolhouse at Conservation Plaza, society member Luke Speckman is busy collecting and organizing artifacts from the hotel’s early days, building a 3-D history lesson for people to explore.
Photos show the evolution of the hotel from grandeur to dilapidation to its current aesthetic and function. Visitors will see the Western Union clock that guests once used to set the accurate time on their watches, the hotel’s original bell, a replica of the pulley system used to haul luggage from the street to the upper stories and assorted other memorabilia.
Kaffee House and the Schmitz Hotel exhibit will be Nov. 9-13 at Conservation Plaza, 1300 Church Hill Drive. More information about the event will be released as the date nears.
