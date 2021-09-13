The League of Women Voters-Comal Area is hosting two events that focus on voting this week — a Constitution Day rally on Friday followed by the unveiling of sample community redistricting maps on Saturday.
The group invites area residents to gather at Main Plaza in New Braunfels from 6-7 p.m. Friday for a rally supporting passage of federal legislation that restores portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The organization’s continuing seminar on redistricting resumes at 1 p.m. Saturday, when it unveils sample voting maps drawn by community leaders in Comal and Guadalupe counties during a recent Zoom meeting.
The League said Friday’s event will commemorate the signing of the Constitution in 1787 and celebrates the rights and obligations of citizenship capping a national day of action organized by the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition.
The Brennan Center for Justice said 18 states have enacted 30 laws just this year that make it harder for Americans to vote. The League encourages passage of the For the People Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — both recently passed the U.S. House but await action in the Senate.
“It would protect and strengthen the right to vote, get big money out of politics, ensure voting system security and end gerrymandering so that voters are more fairly represented and our freedom to vote is protected against the anti-voter measures passed here in Texas and around the nation,” said Jerrie Champlin, LWV-CA president.
Co-hosts of Friday’s rally include the Bexar Area Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, League of United Latin American Citizens, New Braunfels MLK Association and area NAACP chapters.
“The freedom to cast our ballots safely and equally in a transparent electoral process we can trust is a nonpartisan issue,” Champlin said. “Fair and equitable elections are essential to make the promise of democracy real for all of us.”
Data from the 2020 U.S. Census will be used to redraw local, state and national voting districts and will determine control of both houses of the U.S. Congress, Texas Legislature, and city and county governments beginning with the 2022 elections.
