The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals continues to climb, with health officials saying there were 29 there on Monday morning.
Of those 29 patients, nine are intensive care and seven on ventilators, officials said. That's eight more patients than the county reported on Friday, with one more now in ICU and four more on ventilators.
Those patients represent a mix of local residents and out-of-county patients. County officials said 14 local residents are hospitalized with the virus, but they could be hospitalized locally as well as out of the area. That's an increase of one since Friday's report.
Local hospital use during the summer surge hit hardest in July when more than 60 COVID-19 patients were being cared for.
New cases
The county added 20 new COVID-19 cases to its data on Monday, bringing the county's total since the pandemic began to 4,358 with 3,832 of those patients recovered.
The county added 17 additional recoveries Monday, bringing its active case count to 401. Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, there have been 125 COVID-19 deaths.
Of the 20 new cases, 15 are confirmed and five are probable, with 13 of them coming from the New Braunfels area. There were two each reported from north and south of Canyon Lake and the remaining three were from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
Most of the newest patients, 10 of them, were in their 50s and 60s, with three older than 70. Three more were in their 20s and four were in their 30s and 40s.
The county's positivity rate on Monday was 9.16% with the office of public health reporting 34,648 tests with 3,125 confirmed cases, 1,230 probable cases and three suspect cases.
Testing
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline,
830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing will only be done on Tuesday, Nov. 24 due to Thanksgiving. You must have an appointment to be tested.
