Comal County Commissioners will consider approving more funding for the public health office’s new epidemiologist position and several non-virus related actions during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
On April 2 commissioners approved grant funding through the DSHS COVID-19 Crisis Cooperative Agreement to establish the epidemiologist position accepted by Connie Alaniz. Thursday’s measure increases the $132,341 grant to $135,812 for salary, benefits, equipment, supplies and travel for the position, which will investigate and track county virus cases.
Commissioners will issue a proclamation designating April 25-May 2 as Infant Immunization Awareness Week in the county; receive citizen comments and reports from elected officials on items of community interest before discussing and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Mystic Shores, The Summit and Deer River subdivisions.
• One refund of an ad valorem tax overpayment exceeding $2,500.
• An agreement for the Precinct 4 Constable to provide law enforcement services for the Comal County Water Oriented Recreation District.
• Purchase of an official clock for sheriff’s office dispatch; a line-item budget transfer to cover veterinary costs during investigations by CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
