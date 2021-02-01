Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 255 on Monday morning, with health officials reporting 13 fatalities, including nine people from New Braunfels, two from Spring Branch and two others from Canyon Lake.
Health officials confirmed the deaths of the following county residents:
• Spring Branch woman in her 70s on Jan. 5 at a New Braunfels hospital
• Canyon Lake man in his 50s on Jan. 12 at a San Antonio hospital
• New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Jan. 14 at a New Braunfels hospital
• New Braunfels man in his 60s on Jan. 16 at a New Braunfels hospital
• Spring Branch man in his 60s on Jan. 17 at a San Antonio hospital
• Canyon Lake man in his 80s on Jan. 17 at a New Braunfels hospital
• New Braunfels man in his 80s on Jan. 18
• New Braunfels woman in 80s on Jan. 18
• New Braunfels man in his 70s on Jan. 19 at a New Braunfels hospital
• New Braunfels woman in her 90s on Jan. 20
• New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Jan. 21
• New Braunfels woman in her 90s on Jan. 23
• New Braunfels woman in her 80s on Jan. 24
New cases
County health officials reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 620.
Eleven of those new cases are confirmed and 46 are probable.
The county also added an additional 75 recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 7,269 since March.
Twenty-six of the new cases came from New Braunfels, with another 13 from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, 12 from north of Canyon Lake, four from south of it, one from the south Comal County/Garden Ridge area and one from Fair Oaks.
The largest number of new cases came from people in their 30s and 40s with 19, followed by 17 people under 20 with two of those infants under 12 months old, nine people 70 or older, seven people in their 50s and 60s and five people in their 20s.
As of Sunday, the state has reported 2.1 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 301,489 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds across the region has been decreasing in recent days but on Monday remained well above the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.
The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 19.45% Monday, according to county officials.
On Sunday, there were at least 11,220 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,941 available staffed hospital beds as of Sunday, including 741 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 16.6% of total hospital beds.
Of the 620 county active cases, 94 patients were hospitalized with the virus on Thursday, according to county officials. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 58 COVID-19 patients, with 26 of those in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of the county’s patients might be treated at outside hospitals.
Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 44.34%, while the antigen positivity rate was 5.9%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that’s more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Monday morning, public health has received reports of 60,474 tests conducted, with 4,313 confirmed cases, 3,817 probable cases and 14 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
The county’s standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed last week after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials have scheduled two clinics this week after receiving 4,000 doses from the state.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
