Those who like to take Trick-or-Treating into the wee hours get a little while longer to enjoy it this year, as Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Clocks will reset to 1 a.m., ending Daylight Saving Time throughout the country, except for Arizona, Hawaii and a handful of U.S. territories that observe Standard Time year-round. Shortly after the adoption of time zones throughout the U.S. and Canada (a long story in itself), Standard Time was established by North American railroad companies on Nov. 18, 1883.
It didn’t become law until 1918, when the United States enacted Daylight Saving Time to add another hour of light to turn out armaments during World War I. Daylight Time was repealed following the war but returned in various forms through the Great Depression and during World War II, when it was called War Time.
Daylight Time permanently became federal law during the mid-1960s, and was even extended year-round for a short period during the energy crisis of the early 1970s. Beginning in 2007, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended Daylight Time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.
For years, Daylight Time in the U.S. lasted from the first Sunday in April through the last Sunday in October — a period still observed in the United Kingdom, where it’s called British Summer Time. All we Americans know is that when the clocks moved forward last March, we lost an hour of sleep that Halloween revelers will be glad to get back Sunday morning, but will lose again when Daylight Time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021.
In the meantime, enjoy the extra hour. And, as you set the clocks back, fire officials advise everyone to change those batteries in household smoke detectors.
