New Braunfels Independent School District trustees approved a $104.196 million overall budget for 2020-21 during their regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Trustees added just over $106,000 for pay and instruction prior to adopting the budget, which went into effect Wednesday, the start of the district’s fiscal year.
It includes a general operating fund of $81.607 million, a food service fund of $3.225 million and a debt service fund of $19.364 million. The district last year approved a $97 million overall budget that designated $75.7 million to operations, $17.8 million to debt service and $3.5 million to child nutrition.
NBISD is projecting attendance of 9,500 students this fall. The new budget included a one-time included a one-time $500 pay allotment to each of the district’s estimated 1,264 employees.
The board adopted a teacher and librarian hiring schedule featuring a starting salary of $51,000 for those with bachelor’s degrees and $52,000 for those with master’s degrees.
The board held a public hearing on the budget, but will determine the 2020 tax rate later this summer. The 2019 combined tax rate is $1.30580 per $100 property valuation, which includes $0.97 for maintenance and operations and $0.3258 as interest and sinking to pay bond debt.
Steve Brown, the district’s outgoing executive director of finance and operations, said the district will wait until after the state determines Tier 1 and Tier 2 funding formulas under House Bill 3, which was approved during the
last legislative session.
Trustees also discussed remote learning as part of 2020-21 plans and reviewed input from more than 2,700 responses in a survey of district stakeholders conducted in June. The board also discussed measures relating to instruction and other areas impacted by COVID-19.
Also Monday, the district approved a daily instructional schedule that doesn’t change the academic calendar but adds 15 minutes to school days. Trustees approved $195,000 for Communities in Schools site coordinators on district campuses, monthly financial reports, materials and equipment purchases, and Texas Education Agency waivers.
They also approved a contractor for renovations of New Braunfels High School’s baseball field, which will be funded by the district’s 2018 bond.
Trustees also received updates on other bond projects, including the new middle school, which is on schedule to finish in June 2021; the expansion of Veramendi Elementary School and viewed designs for a new elementary school, projected to open during the 2023-24 school year.
For more, visit the district website at www.nbisd.org.
