Kelly Mills, emergency department administrative director at Resolute Health Hospital, moved to New Braunfels from Shelburn, Indiana, in late December.
The honeymoon period with her new job didn’t last long.
“Within three weeks, we had the initial information coming from the (Centers for Disease Control) about the activity in Wuhan (China),” said Mills, who has been a registered nurse for 28 years. “We started seeing that spread and learning more about how it would impact us.”
Mills prepared the emergency department and trained the staff, so they were competent to deal with the then-upcoming COVID-19 crisis. She also created a surge plan, developed the tent screening process and handled personal protective equipment needs.
“We started looking at training the staff on personal protective equipment,” Mills said. “While we have all trained on those things, the incidents of using that level of PPE is not as frequent. Everyone needed a refresher to be prepared. We started learning every day about what we would need to do to start caring for these patients.”
It was an “all hands of deck” situation, she said.
“It was a collaboration, reaching out to my partners across the hospital who I hadn’t had much interaction with yet — our supply chain, our housekeeping department,” she said. “We started to tackle things as they developed.”
The biggest success at the hospital, Mills said, was communication.
“There were times when things would change between 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon,” she said. “We learned more. We got more information, and having to deploy to everyone was a challenge, but one we really met. Everyone here was cognizant that I was new here.”
It’s not Mills’ first experience in a director role dealing with a pandemic. She said she was two weeks into a previous job when the H1N1 pandemic hit in 2009.
“Everyone has been extremely supportive,” she said. “At my core, I’m a nurse. When I made the switch toward leadership as a nurse, my job was to take care of my staff. That’s something I take seriously. They’re my work family, so I make sure they are prepared and know what to do. I may not be the person every time that’s going into the room with that patient, but my nurse is, and my doctors are. Helping them is my biggest role here.”
Hospitals, schools, healthcare organizations and medical facilities across the country are honoring their nurses during National Nurses Week. It’s an annual celebration that recognizes the value of nursing, perhaps more important today than ever before, as nurses are serving on the front lines of care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the most challenging,” said Mark Bernard, Resolute Health Hospital CEO, in a statement. “During these extraordinary times, we couldn’t be more thankful for all of our nurses and the hard work they put in every day. This celebratory week is about paying tribute to them and the daily impact they have on our patients’ lives.”
National Nurses Week is celebrated annually from May 6, also known as National Nurses Day, through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
The year 2020, Nightingale’s 200th birthday, has been declared the Year of the Nurse by the World Health Assembly.
Shelby Wingfield resides in New Braunfels but works in an intensive care unit at a medical center in San Antonio.
Because of the possibility of coronavirus infection working in the unit, Wingfield said her husband, Austin, and their two sons, Jack, 1, and Wyatt, 4, chose to go stay with his mother in Houston in March. It was a difficult decision, she said.
“It was one we’d talked about for three or four days,” Winfield said. “And then once we saw how things were really starting to ramp up in the area, my husband left at 8 o’clock at night because I had a shift (the next day), and the chances of me coming home and bringing this home are really high, so we agreed.”
But Winfield said she didn’t realize how long the relocation was going to be.
“That’s made it more difficult, especially because Jack just turned 1 in December, and so almost every time I talk to him on Facetime, he’s picked up a new word or a new little thing he does,” she said. “He runs now. He couldn’t run when he left, but he can run now.”
She said was difficult to explain what it’s like not seeing her children every day.
“I sleep with both of their favorite stuffed animals at night,” she said. “And it’s a lot harder because you don’t see the light at the end — not being able to say, ‘Hey, this is the day you can come home,’ because I don’t know. I have no idea.”
Since the initial interview for this story that took place in mid-April, Wingfield’s family returned home while she moved into a hotel close to the hospital.
“I wanted to let the boys have their room back with all of their things,” she said Friday.
Despite the extra strain the coronavirus has placed on the nurses in her facility, Winfield said morale is good.
“We’re all kinda like family, so we all support each other a lot,” she said. “Restaurants are bringing meals. Makes you feel appreciated even when things are crappy.”
Her biggest fear out of all of this, she said, is having to intubate a sick coworker. Intubation is the process of inserting a tube through the mouth and then into the airway to assist a patient with breathing.
“We have one coworker right now who is self-isolating while she’s waiting for her results to come back,” she said. “And then I have coworkers who’ve been in the quarantine unit for weeks now that I haven’t seen. I get really close to people and really attached to people. We have people of all age ranges in our unit. One of our charge nurses is in her 70s.”
Even with the sacrifices, Wingfield said she loves being a nurse — even the scary aspects of the job.
“Right now, we don’t have any visitors in the hospital,” she said. “Even in the non-quarantine units, the patients are alone. And so being able to be there with somebody and talking them through what’s going on and being able to call their family members and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ and have that little bit of comfort they can have. The doctors in our unit are absolutely amazing. I love every single one of them, and I trust every one of them, and so being able to go through this with people I trust like that has made it a lot easier.”
