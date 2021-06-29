A year after the pandemic began, more people are rushing to the altar, sending out invites and getting hitched all over the country.
In New Braunfels, people are booking weddings for now and even into 2022 and 2023.
According to the Associated Press, David’s Bridal chain has more than 300,000 dresses in stock due to the lack of bookings last year.
Swanee Browning, New Braunfels Wedding Guide author, said the influx of bookings is great for business and bringing together couples once again.
“Brides are so excited to be planning their dream big wedding again and so I think brides are excited to be out and to see what’s available,” she said.
More brides are both booking weddings and going to wedding shows to eye wedding cakes, venues and decor ideas.
“The wedding industry in New Braunfels is in full swing,” Browning said. “Venues are touring brides. I was just visiting a venue manager yesterday and she is just so excited to report she had four bookings just yesterday. It’s very exciting to see.”
She said there is no shortage of amazing venues in New Braunfels and the greater Hill Country.
“There’s no reason for a bride to look further than the Hill Country to plan the wedding of their dreams,” Browning said.
Village Venue managing partner Jeremy Rader said during the height of the pandemic they had very few bookings.
After more people were vaccinated and following “proposal season” — Christmas time — they are busier than ever.
“The event business was broken, like if you were a restaurant with live music events it was broken,” Rader said. “The phone doesn’t just ring three or four times, the phone is ringing nonstop.”
Rader said many people had to schedule their weddings at venues where they put down a deposit. Village Venue had let people cancel their weddings even with a deposit.
He said he’s heard some venues are booked up completely, leaving people booking weddings for whatever is available.
“What I find to be funny is generally weddings happen on Saturdays, Fridays you have rehearsal dinners,” Rader said. “Now there are weddings on Thursdays and Fridays. I find it a little bit strange that all these folks that had weddings pushed off for a year and are waiting to do it call us up and are like ‘We’re having a wedding in two weeks’ like who has a wedding in two weeks?”
Rader said scheduling depends on who calls first and they will fit in people wherever or whenever possible. They will even have two weddings at once, with one downstairs and another upstairs.
The venue can hold up to 400 people including outdoor spaces.
Village Venue is now gearing up for some upcoming wedding shows.
“We get four and five weddings per show which is really strong given the cost of shows — to go and do a booth is about $2,000,” Rader said. “It’s well worth it to get your name out there and in front of brides who love going to wedding shows.”
As more and more people are getting out and tying the knot, Rader said it makes him happy.
“Weddings are essential,” Rader said. “It makes me feel good to see people together. We very much have a servant’s heart here at Village Venue. We want to see people at their finest moments served here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.