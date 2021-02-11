New Braunfels police have issued a scam warning after two victims lost money in phony telephone solicitations.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said one person was victimized in late November and another a few weeks ago — both lost money after believing a person claiming to represent a local area law enforcement agency.
“Specifically, the caller claims the victim missed jury duty or is guilty of some other crime and that they will be detained or face arrest unless they pay their fines immediately,” he said.
“The victim is then instructed to purchase hundreds (if not thousands of dollars) worth of gift cards or prepaid credit cards from a nearby store. The victim is then instructed to give the caller the information from the back of the cards as a form of “payment” to avoid arrest or further legal action.”
The New Braunfels Police Department reminds residents that no legitimate law enforcement agency will ever attempt to detain people over the phone or demand immediate payment for them to avoid arrest or legal action. Especially be wary of those asking you to purchase anything through gift cards or prepaid credit cards.
Ferguson said although scammers often target the elderly, that’s not always the case. The two recent cases bilked money from victims in their 40s and 50s.
“Not just the elderly are susceptible to these scams,” he said.
NBPD warns those who do receive these types of calls should never reveal any personal information, purchase gift cards or do anything else asked by callers.
“Hang up immediately, and call our non-emergency number at 830-221-4100 to report the incident,” Ferguson said, adding scam artists are constantly thinking up new ways to separate folks from their hard-earned money.
Beyond pretending to be law enforcement agencies, scammers also pose as Internal Revenue Service agents, representatives from Publisher’s Clearinghouse or student loan or credit card debt collectors.
“We are about to come into IRS season and every year we see an uptick in IRS-related scams,” Ferguson said. “Those include people pretending to be IRS agents or saying people owe money to the IRS. We want to stress that any time that anyone asks you to pay money through a gift card should be a major red flag and is not a legitimate phone call.”
NBPD encourages residents to remember:
• If you didn’t initiate the phone call, be VERY wary.
• BE VERY CAREFUL about giving out personal information over the telephone, especially when the phone call was unsolicited.
• Legitimate businesses or government organizations will NEVER ask you to make a payment by purchasing gift cards or temporary credit cards.
• BE WARY about letting anyone into your home or onto your property without proper identification, marked vehicles, etc., especially when that person shows up unannounced or unsolicited.
There are a number of other tips to avoid becoming a victim of scam artists. For more, visit the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Common Fraud Schemes website: www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.