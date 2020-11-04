Nancy York and John Tucker defeated incumbents Michael Calta and Matthew Sargent in New Braunfels Independent School District’s board of trustees election on Tuesday.
In District 2, retired school teacher York defeated real estate executive and business owner Michael Calta 2,156 to 2,144. Challenger John Tucker defeated Sargent, an electrical engineer, 1,288 votes to 1,037.
The newcomers plan to tackle remote learning and precautions during the pandemic, as well as the new high school and anticipated state budget cuts.
Retired school teacher Nancy York will take over Calta’s District 2 seat, held since 2017. Architect Tucker beat out Sargent for District 4, who was elected in 2017 and has since then run unopposed.
This election was postponed in May to November due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Tucker said his experience in contracting, operating and school facilities in Comal, Dallas and Flour Buff ISDs has helped him understand school operations and finances.
“I’ve been in school districts since the ’80s,” Tucker said. “Some of the things I thought were important was to really pay attention to some of the fiscal responsibilities of the district but also in addition to that some of the employee morale.”
Tucker stressed helping teachers with soaring healthcare costs.
“It’s been a tough time it seems like and from what I know at Comal and as an employee and listening to board discussions in New Braunfels, some of them are having really high stress with healthcare costs,” Tucker said.
York hopes to bring her 40 years of teaching and leadership in state schools to the board. She said she wants to improve the schools with declining TEA campus scores.
Schools such as Memorial Elementary, Klein Road Elementary and New Braunfels Middle School are among the lowest scores in the district.
“Having taught mathematics for many years for schools that struggled, you have to track the students and watch their learning,” York said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
The board anticipates steep budget cuts by the State Legislature due to the coronavirus’ economic impact. Both winners said they will carefully monitor the district’s expenses.
“State revenues are down and budget items are going to have to be looked at very carefully and things I’m sure have to be shifted,” York said. “I’m very conservative with spending and there are excellent people in NBISD. And yes, I’m going to make recommendations, but I’m also going to listen to what they need.”
